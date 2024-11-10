100 YEARS OF TEAM IRELAND CELEBRATED AT CENTENARY OLYMPIC BALL

PHOTOS

Last night, over 700 guests gathered for the special Team Ireland Centenary Olympic Ball, at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin. In 1924 the first team competed for Ireland at the Olympic Games in Paris, and throughout the evening athletes and performances spanning the one hundred years were celebrated.

The unique event was attended by almost 300 Olympians from various sports and years, along with other sponsors, partners, and key stakeholders. Olympians David Gillick and Greg O’Shea were MCs on the night which included welcome notes from Minister Thomas Byrne TD and European Olympic Committees President Spyros Capralos.

Each Irish Olympian was presented with their official ‘number’ at the event, recognising the exceptional achievement it is for someone to even qualify for the Olympic Games. The highlight of the evening was the award ceremony, which celebrated individuals for their outstanding achievements, and President of Olympic Federation of Ireland, Sarah Keane, was also recognised for her contribution to Irish Olympic sport with an Order of Merit.

PTSB Inspiring a Nation Award 2024

The Paris 2024 Medallists won the PTSB Inspiring a Nation Award 2024, presented by Eamonn Crowley, CEO of PTSB, title sponsor to Team Ireland. During the Games in Paris, Irish athletes won a record seven medals and achieved 30 top-ten finishes. Whilst the performances of the whole team played a role in inspiring the nation, the medals won by each of the Olympic medallists lifted the country. Present on the night to accept their awards were Kellie Harrington (boxing gold), Rhys McClenaghan (gymnastics gold), Daniel Wiffen (swimming gold and bronze), Paul O’Donovan (rowing gold), Fintan McCarthy (rowing gold), Philip Doyle (rowing bronze), Mona McSharry (swimming bronze). Daire Lynch (rowing bronze) was also awarded, but unable to attend the evening.

Deloitte Lifetime Achievement Award

Two-time Olympic Champion and Olympic silver medallist, Paul O’Donovan was the winner of the Deloitte Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Harry Goddard, CEO of Deloitte Ireland. O’Donovan is the only Irish athlete who has won a medal at three consecutive Olympic Games and has been unbeaten at the World Championships since 2016.

Allianz Olympic Legacy Award

Olympic silver medallist, Sonia O’Sullivan was the winner of the Allianz Olympic Legacy Award, presented by Geoff Sparling, CCO of Allianz Ireland. O’Sullivan’s medal-winning performance in Sydney 2000 was a pivotal moment for Irish athletes, when she became a role model for people around Ireland and in particular for female athletes. In addition, she was the Chef de Mission for Team Ireland at the London Olympic Games in 2012, and has dedicated much of her life to giving back to the sport, and mentoring up and coming athletes.

Flogas Community Ambassador of the Year 2024

Two-time Olympic Champion Kellie Harrington won the Flogas Community Ambassador Award, presented by John Rooney, CEO of Flogas. Harrington is the only Irish boxer to retain an Olympic title, and she is in equal measures respected for her passion for giving back to her community. Aside from her involvement in the Dare to Believe schools programme, she is an ambassador for many community activations. The morning after she won her Olympic title, her first trip was to the nursing home next to the village to share her medal moment with the residents.

Key Patent Innovations Global Influence Award 2024

Two-time Olympian Mike Corcoran won the Key Patent Innovations Global Influence Award, presented by Angela Quinlan, Managing Director of Key Patent Innovations. The Canoe Slalom Olympian, and father of Olympians Madison and Michaela Corcoran, was a founder of MCOP, a Prosthetics Company, and he was recently recognised by President Zelensky for his tireless efforts and unwavering dedication to healing wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Sport Ireland Breakthrough Olympian 2024

Olympic Champion and Olympic bronze medallist Daniel Wiffen won the Sport Ireland Breakthrough Olympian Award, presented by John Foley, Chair of Sport Ireland. Wiffen’s dominance in the 800m event at the Paris Olympics, with an Olympic record, launched himself onto the global stage, backed up with a bronze medal in the 1500m.

President’s Award 2024

Six-time Olympian Terry McHugh won the first President’s Award 2024, presented by Sarah Keane, President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland. McHugh is the only Irish Olympian who has competed in six Olympic Games – four Summer Games as a Javelin Thrower, and two Winter Games as a Bobsleigh athlete. McHugh played a pioneering role in Ireland’s participation in its first Winter Olympic Games and made history competing in both a summer and winter Olympics in 1992.

Paul McDermott, Director of High-Performance with Sport Ireland, was presented with the second President’s Award for the important administrative work he does with Olympic sports.

During the evening the attendees enjoyed performances from Nicole Lonergan on the electric fiddle, the Galway Tenors and Liam O’Connor, and video moments compiled by Inform Sport Media.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland extends thanks to Paul Byrne Media, Sound to Light, florist Lia Q Bell and the staff of the Clayton Hotel for contributing to an incredible night, and to official gifting partner to Team Ireland, Tipperary, for the awards and gifts. Each attendee was presented with a gift and a Paris commemorative book, compiled with the assistance of journalist Clíona Foley and Andrea Kavanagh of Resonate Design.