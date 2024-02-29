Celebrating 100 Years of Team Ireland, Olympian Recognition Programme Unveiled

Schools, Clubs, and Communities invited to celebrate their Olympians with a Team Ireland plaque

As part of the Team Ireland celebrations to mark its centenary, the Olympic Federation of Ireland has launched an Olympian Recognition Programme which allows schools, universities, clubs, and communities to celebrate their local Olympians with a Team Ireland plaque that can be erected in their honour.

Team Ireland first competed at the Olympic Games in 1924, in a Games that also took place in Paris, embarking on a rich and colourful history, accumulating 38 medals and numerous stories along the way. 911 Irish people have represented Ireland at the Olympic Games throughout this one-hundred-year period. Most communities in Ireland have witnessed in some form the dedication, commitment, work and passion that Irish athletes have committed to their Olympic journey, and to celebrate its 100th year, Team Ireland is offering an opportunity for communities to recognise these achievements by erecting a special Irish Olympic plaque in their premises.

Speaking about the scheme, Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024, and London 2012 Olympian in triathlon, Gavin Noble said,

“This year holds significant importance, not only in terms of our performance at Paris 2024, but also as we commemorate 100 years of Team Ireland. We will embrace a heightened vision of Team Ireland and the significance of being part of it. Thus, we encourage all performance enablers to join us in celebrating the team this year, recognising both their contributions and the pivotal role they play in enabling others to achieve Olympic ambitions, both past and present. Giving clubs and communities the chance to display the Olympic rings alongside their local Olympians can have a profound effect. As well as recognising the achievements of the athlete, it generates a legacy to inspire others to follow in their footsteps.”

More details on how to recognise a local Olympian and to apply for a Team Ireland plaque can be found AT THIS LINK.