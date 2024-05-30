Woodland Group becomes Official Logistics Supplier to Team Ireland

The Olympic Federation of Ireland and Woodland Group Ireland Ltd have signed an agreement that will see Woodland Group deliver all storage, logistics and transport for Team Ireland

The agreement spans both the Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, with Woodland providing expert logistic services to Ireland’s Olympic team throughout the entire term.

Woodland Group is Ireland’s leading supply chain company and offers extensive supply chain solutions from global transport to eCommerce, warehousing, fulfilment, in-house customs and sustainability consultancy. It also boasts a digital supply chain management through its ‘Woodland Online’ platform featuring online booking, tracking, reporting, stock level management and carbon reporting. Woodland Group is driven by its purpose to create opportunity and deliver sustainable supply chains, delivering solutions that create sustainable growth and success through excellence for its clients, partners, Woodlanders, and communities, as well as its sporting partners across the globe.

CEO of the OFI, Peter Sherrard said with the Paris Olympic Games starting in just 57 days, Woodland Groups role will begin immediately.

“Team Ireland aims to provide world-class support to our athletes at the Olympic Games and having Woodland Group on our side only strengthens our ability to ensure we have the best logistics solutions for our team of more than 250 athletes and support staff.”

“Being able to rely on Woodland Group gives Team Ireland confidence that the task of executing our planning for Paris and L.A., which started many years ago, will be completed to the highest standards.”

Kevin Brady, Director of Global Business at Woodland Group Ltd said: At Woodland Group, we are delighted to be supporting Team Ireland as their Official Logistics Supplier, and deliver true sporting excellence of our champions at the Paris and L.A. Olympic Games. Across the globe, Woodland Group is a partner to local sporting teams and clubs as part of our conscious approach to delivering growth, empowerment, and positive impact across our entire ecosystem. We believe that sport brings communities together, creates a positive impact and can transcend social and economic boundaries to unite through passion, excitement, and mutual support. Team Ireland’s personal approach to shining a light on the incredible dedication, hard work, and excellence of some of Ireland’s best athletes aligns with our ethos and people-focussed approach.

