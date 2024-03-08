A RALLYING FORCE IN RACQUET SPORTS | Chloe Magee

They were third reserves for the Rio Games but their dream of being the first Irish Olympic mixed doubles team in Tokyo was unrealised. The three-time Olympian still leaves a rich legacy and continues it still as a coach and Badminton Ireland’s first Women in Sport and National Development Manager.

Magee regards the 2019 European Games in Minsk, where she was also honoured to be Team Ireland’s flagbearer, as her career highlight. “All of the best pairs were there, no one was missing. To come away with that medal was just the best feeling. In a multi-sport event, with the Olympic Federation there, we had great support behind the scenes too. It is a week that I’ll never, ever forget.”