Adeleke and Coscoran set new Irish records

Rhasidat Adeleke and Andrew Coscoran both set national records on Saturday (25th of February) for Irish athletics.

Adeleke broke her own Irish record for the women's 400 metres by winning the Big 12 Conference final in Lubbock, Texas in a time of 50.33 seconds.

Representing the University of Texas, where she is in the second year of a scholarship, Adeleke passed through 200 metres of the indoor track in a swift 23.62 seconds before powering on to win by over six metres from her team-mate Kennedy Simon and setting a new NCAA (American college athletics) record.

Just three weeks ago, the 20-year-old had set a new Irish best performance at altitude in Albuquerque New Mexico of 50.45 seconds, which was quicker than her Irish outdoor record.

The new mark of 50.33 moves Adeleke to number two in the world women's indoor 400 metres rankings behind Femke Bol of the Netherlands.

Earlier on Saturday, Andrew Coscoran broke a 41-year-old 1500m Irish record when clocking 3:33:49 to take third at the World Tour Indoor finals in Birmingham.

Coscoran, 26, shaved 0.01 of a second off the outdoor time Ray Flynn achieved in Oslo's Dream Mile in July 1982 and shattered Marcus O'Sullivan's old indoor record of 3:36.64, set in 1989.

Remarkably, Coscoran's 22-year-old compatriot Luke McCann also broke O'Sullivan's record, finishing fourth in a new PB of 3:34:76. Nick Griggs, 18, was seventh with a sensational 3:39:94, which obliterated his own U-20 Irish record by almost four seconds.