AFTERNOON REPORT ON DAY TWO FROM TEAM IRELAND

In boxing Offaly welterweight (66kg) Grainne Walsh was beaten by Hungarian opponent Anna Luca Hamori in the preliminaries this afternoon 4-1.The first ever Irish Women’s Rugby Sevens team at an Olympic Games got their campaign underway today but were defeated 21-12 by Great Britain.

Following the cross country leg of the Eventing Team Ireland have been forced to replace Sarah Ennis and Action Lady M with Aoife Clarke and Sportsfield Freelance as a result of a minor injury to Ennis’ horse after this morning’s effort.

Sailing

Sailors Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove contested the 2nd and 3rd of the 12 races in the Skiff this afternoon finishing first and fourth respectively in each. The Irish pairing sit second after their opening day of racing in the Men’s Skiff event. The Dublin crew impressed on the water off the coast of Marseille, despite dealing with significant weather delays.

Their standout performance was in the third and final race where they finished first as conditions improved and the breeze strengthened. Dickson and Waddilove, who are competing in their second Olympic Games, had finished fourth in the second race and ninth in their opening race.

Reflecting on their first day on the water James O’Callaghan, Performance Director of Sailing Ireland said: “It was a tough but good day. The wind was light for the first two races which made it challenging. It picked up for the final race, so they changed the course. It’s difficult to be consistent with the changing conditions but the guys were, and it reflects in the result. We couldn’t ask for a much better start, but we aren’t getting ahead of ourselves.”

Dickson and Waddilove return to action tomorrow where they will have three more races.

Boxing

There was huge disappointment for Offaly boxer Grainne Walsh whose Olympic debut ended in a 4-1 split decision defeat by Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori in the preliminary round of the 66kg welterweight division.

The first round was close but the Hungarian nicked it on points 3-2. Walsh landed a big left hook at the start of the second and looked to have landed much more clean punches than her taller opponent who repeatedly clung on to her. The Hungarian even got an official warning for ‘holding’ in the second round yet the judges still gave that to her 5-0.

That left the Tullamore welterweight needing something dramatic in the third and despite giving it everything, right to the end, it was not to be. She was clearly frustrated by her opponent’s holding tactics, which she felt should have received more warnings.

Afterwards Walsh said: “I’m obviously bitterly disappointed. I just feel like I didn’t get a flow at all. I’m a fighter that relies very much on getting into my flow and using my reflexes and stuff. Anytime I got close she was leaning on me. I was trying to set my hands free. I’m not blaming her for it. She did what she had to do to win the fight. I’m just frustrated.”

“Obviously there was the points deduction in the second round but it didn’t really change much. Huge effort went into preparing for this. My coach has put in huge work with me and so much trust me. The Olympics comes around once every four years, so it’s a shame how it turned out but I’m very proud of myself for getting this far. I’m tremendously proud to be able to call myself an Olympian forever, just disappointed that I didn’t get to show the best version of myself.”

Women’s Rugby Sevens

Ireland Women’s Sevens made history on Sunday afternoon as they ran out for their long-awaited Olympic Games debut at Stade de France, but their Paris opener ultimately ended in disappointment as they suffered a 21-12 defeat to Great Britain. A first-half double from Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe had given Ireland a half-time lead against familiar rivals Great Britain, but two quickfire tries at the start of the second half put GB in the box seat and they showed composure to see the result out and claim the first win of Pool A. It means Ireland face into a must win game against South Africa in their second Pool outing in Saint Denis later this evening (6pm Irish time). Speaking afterwards, captain Lucy Mulhall Rock said: “That result means we’re not where we want to be after game one but I’m extremely proud of the team for the fight we showed throughout. Unfortunately we lost possession at key moments at the start of the second half and that cost us, but we need to take our learnings from that and move on quickly now. “South Africa will be a tough challenge but we know what we need to do to prepare correctly and give ourselves the best chance of a result. It was special running out in front of a full Stade de France, including our family and friends, and we want to give them a performance they can be proud of next up.”

Equestrian

After her impressive clear round over the cross country course this morning Sarah Ennis was bitterly disappointed to have to withdraw due to a minor injury to Action Lady M, and be replaced for the show jumping tomorrow by team alternate Aoife Clarke on her 11-year-old mare Sportsfield Freelance.

Commenting on the decision Dag Albert, Eventing High Performance Director said: “It’s obviously very disappointing, especially for Sarah and for the horse – they were incredible out there today, jumped their hearts out.Action Lady M has picked up a little injury, nothing serious, and she’ll be fully recovered very soon, but the horse always comes first in these situations and that’s why we’ve made the decision to substitute Aoife in with Sportsfield Freelance. “I’m so proud of Sarah, Susie and Austin for their performances today, and now Aoife replaces Sarah in tomorrow’s show jumping. We came here as a team of four and now Aoife steps in to compete. That’s the nature of it and I have no doubt she will jump brilliantly tomorrow for the team.”

Later

The Women’s Rugby Sevens team return to the pitch at the Stade de France at 6pm Irish time in an all-important Pool B clash with South Africa, who were beaten by Australia earlier.

Monkstown BC’s first ever Olympian Jack Marley will face Bereznicki of Poland in the last 16 of the heavyweight division (92kg) this evening.

After her qualification this morning Sligo’s Mona McSharry will be the last of Team Ireland in action on day two when she takes to the blocks in the second semi-final of the women’s 100m breaststroke.