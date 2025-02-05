Allianz Announced as Top Sponsor of OFI and Paralympics Ireland

Allianz, one of the long-standing supporters of sport in Ireland, has been announced today as the new top sponsor and partner of the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) and Paralympics Ireland, marking another milestone in Allianz’s commitment to fostering sporting excellence and inspiring the next generation of Irish athletes.

Having been a partner to Paralympics Ireland since 2006 and the Olympic Federation of Ireland since 2021, Allianz has been the standalone supporter of the Olympic and Paralympic Movement both globally and locally. This enhanced partnership solidifies their commitment to supporting Team Ireland athletes, by empowering their future growth and success.

Championing Sport

Speaking about today’s partnership announcement, Allianz CEO, Phillip Gronemeyer, said:

“Allianz has been protecting our customers in Ireland for over 100 years. Championing sport has always been a core pillar of our engagement with customers and communities. Through our partnerships, we have been privileged to witness firsthand the positive impact sport can have on people of all ages, particularly children.

“A key component of this new partnership is the shared ambition and vision between Allianz, the OFI and Paralympics Ireland. Our ‘Stop the Drop’ campaign aims to shine a light on the number of young people dropping out of sport and encourage continued participation. This partnership will help inspire children by showcasing the benefits sport has on inclusion and overall wellbeing. We are very proud to confirm our increased commitment with both the OFI and Paralympics Ireland, and look forward to supporting Team Ireland over the coming years.”

Los Angeles 2028

The journey to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games has officially begun, with Allianz’s title sponsorship serving as the first milestone. This path will include numerous events, from the 2026 Winter Games in Milano Cortina and the European Games in Istanbul, to multiple European Youth Olympic Festivals and Youth Olympics as well as the European Para Youth Games and World and European Para Championships leading up to 2028.

Also speaking at the announcement today, Peter Sherrard, Olympic Federation of Ireland CEO, said:

“Today marks the evolution of a partnership that has already had a significant impact, since it began in 2021. Allianz has been such a positive partner to the OFI and we are thrilled that they have come on board as our new title partner, as continuity of partners adds real value to our organisation. The four-year Olympic cycle is filled with opportunities to showcase the best of Irish sport, from aspiring young athletes to senior competitors. With over 40 sports represented, Ireland’s Olympic Movement brings together athletes with the drive and ambition to compete globally. Giving them a platform is crucial to inspire the next generation of Irish athletes and Allianz have a proven track record in championing positive change.”

In 2024, Allianz launched the ‘Stop the Drop’ campaign – a pioneering initiative designed to address the critical issue of declining sports participation among young people. With one in five children in Ireland dropping out of sport between primary and secondary school, Allianz is committed to reversing the trend through its sports partnerships – enabling over 60,000 children annually to engage with sport.

Dare to Believe

In their new role as the OFI’s top sponsor, Allianz will also support the funding of ‘Dare to Believe’ – an inspiring initiative run by the Olympic Federation of Ireland. Launched in 2019, the Olympic schools programme brings the spirit of the Olympics into classrooms, exploring key Olympic values such as respect, the joy of taking part, and the pursuit of excellence. The initiative aims to inspire children to chase their dreams, equipping them with fun, practical tools and tips to help them achieve their goals. By aligning with Dare to Believe, Allianz furthers its mission of helping children discover and sustain a lifelong love for sport.

Allianz will also become the title sponsor of the NextGen programme from Paralympics Ireland that will see youths with a disability being given the opportunity to sample and begin their journey into para sport. Allianz will bring the programme throughout the country as they help to find and nurture the next generation of Irish Para Athletes.

Also commenting on today’s announcement, Stephen McNamara, Paralympics Ireland CEO, said:

“Allianz has a long-standing commitment to supporting sport at every level and they share our passion for championing athletes who inspire the next generation, particularly young people with disabilities. Their support will not only empower our incredible athletes to compete at their very best on the world stage, but will also help us foster a culture of inclusion and representation in Irish sport. Together, we will continue breaking barriers, changing perceptions, and encouraging more people with disabilities to get involved in sport. We are thrilled to strengthen our long standing and positive relationship with Allianz.”