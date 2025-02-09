ALLIANZ FLAGBEARERS NAMED FOR TEAM IRELAND AT THE EUROPEAN YOUTH OLYMPIC FESTIVAL, BAKURIANI 2025

FOUR TEAM IRELAND ATHLETES NAMED FOR THE

WINTER EUROPEAN YOUTH OLYMPIC FESTIVAL IN BAKURIANI, GEORGIA

Four young athletes from Team Ireland are set to embark on their Olympic journey this week at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Georgia. With just one year to go until the Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina, this prestigious youth event mirrors the multi-venue format of next year’s senior Games, featuring three Alpine Skiers competing in Bakuriani and one Figure Skater taking to the ice in Batumi. The competition runs from the 9 – 16 February and will be live-streamed on https://eoctv.org/live/, kicking off with tonight’s Opening Ceremony in Bakuriani.

Alpine Skiers Julia Deakins and Kyle Gump have been named as the Allianz Flagbearers for Team Ireland at the European Youth Olympic Festival. Both athletes will make their debut in a multi-sport event as they lead the team at the Opening Ceremony tonight. Earlier this week Allianz was announced as top sponsor of the Olympic Federation of Ireland and joined the official team day to celebrate and support the athletes ahead of their departure.

The full team set to compete at the Games are Figure Skater Allie Peterson along with Alpine Skiers Julia Deakins, Kyle Gump and Finlay Wilson – who made his debut at last year’s Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon. Nancy Chillingworth is the Chef de Mission for the team, Andrew Smith is the Figure Skating team leader and Arjan Wanders and Geerdina Derson are the Alpine Coaches.

The EYOF is a multi-sport competition that takes place every two years. Run by the European Olympic Committees (EOC), it is an important step in the development of athletes who may be targeting senior events. For the winter sports it is a key part of the pathway for winter National Federations; the Snowsports Association of Ireland and Ice-Skating Association of Ireland. This year’s competition will bring together 865 athletes from across Europe to compete in 37 events.

Speaking ahead of the event, Team Ireland Chef de Mission for EYOF Bakuriani 2025, Nancy Chillingworth, said,

“The EYOF is always a great event working with athletes at the beginning of their Olympic career. The environment is similar to a senior Games, and our focus is always on guiding them through this important step in their journey. It’s always exciting watching them grow throughout the week. We are reaping the rewards of the great work that both National Federations have been putting into their pathways, consistently producing good athletes and strong competition for qualification spots.”

The competition schedule for the event is as follows:

10 February – Boys Giant Slalom (Gump, Wilson)

11 February – Girls Giant Slalom (Deakins)

12 February – Girls Short Programme (Peterson)

13 February – Girls Free Skating (Peterson)

13 February – Boys Slalom (Gump, Wilson)

14 February – Girls Slalom (Deakins)

Allie Peterson

Peterson is the second-ever figure skater to compete for Ireland at the EYOF, and her competition begins on Wednesday, 12 February. The 15-year-old, whose maternal grandparents are from Galway, was born outside Boston, and in 2021 relocated to Colorado Springs, CO, to train as a competitive figure skater at the USA Training Centre with Olympic and World coach Tammy Gambill and her team.

Finlay Wilson

17-year-old Wilson impressed at last year’s Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon, where he was one of the youngest competitors in the Boy’s programme. Based in Chamonix Mont-Blanc, France, he competes for the Ski Zenit Academy in Switzerland with a team of international athletes. His mother is from Cookstown, Tyrone, and his family relocated from England to Chamonix when he was five for the love of skiing.

Kyle Gump

17-year-old Kyle Gump began his competitive skiing journey at the age of seven and is now based in New Hampshire, USA, where he has emerged as a promising young ski racer. His Irish heritage comes from his maternal grandfather, who grew up in Inverin, Co. Galway, before moving to the United States.

Julia Deakins

Based in Dobbs Ferry, New York, 17-year-old Deakins has been competing since she was 8, and is currently a student at the Stratton Mountain School, which is a ski academy in Vermont, USA, and regularly competes on the European race circuit. Deakin’s mother was born in Rathgar in Dublin, and she has roots in Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, Navan and Cootehill, Co. Cavan.