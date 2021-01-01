Allianz Insurance teams up with Sport Ireland Campus for Kids Camp at the Home of Irish Sport

Sport Ireland Campus announce new partnership with Allianz Insurance and Team Ireland for their Kids Camp

Allianz are an official partner of the OFI, global partner of the International Olympic Committee and are focused on bringing the Olympic Games to life for Irish sports fans of all ages

Thousands of children will benefit from the partnership of Allianz Insurance and Team Ireland with the Sport Ireland Campus Kids Camps this summer. This sponsorship sees Allianz expand on their existing partnership with Team Ireland in the run up to Paris 2024 and offers children the chance to learn new sports in the fun and inspirational world class environment of Sport Ireland Campus.

The lucky attendees will get to try a wide variety of sports in the same high-performance environment that many Irish Olympians use to train ahead of major competitions. The world-class facilities will be matched by a fun atmosphere and elite coaching teams with children experiencing everything from the Sport Ireland National Gymnastics Training Centre to the Indoor Athletics Track and even the Aquazone waterpark.

Dr. Una May, Chief Executive Officer of Sport Ireland commented, “The Sport Ireland Campus Kids Camps are vital in giving children of all abilities the opportunity to try out different sports in the Sport Ireland Campus. We are delighted to partner with Allianz and The Olympic Federation of Ireland to give children the chance to experience the home of Irish Sport and to be inspired by Team Ireland athletes.”

Sean McGrath, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Insurance said, “Allianz is a proud partner of the Olympic Federation of Ireland and through our support of the Sport Ireland Campus Kids Camps we hope to help spark a love of sport in the next generation of athletes. This partnership brings an important local element to the work Allianz is doing globally through our partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, and we’re excited to work in tandem with the Olympic Federation of Ireland and Sport Ireland Campus to continue to foster a love of sport in as many children as possible”.

Peter Sherrard, Chief Executive Officer of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, said; “We are delighted to partner with Allianz and the Sport Ireland Campus Kids Camps to give children a positive starting point in their own sporting journey at the home of Irish sport. One of the things that makes the Olympic Games so special is the variety of sports on the programme, showcasing a very wide range of skill-sets. The Sport Ireland Campus Kids Camps give children a similar opportunity, in allowing them to try out many different Olympic sports, while making memories and friends as they do so.”

Michael Murray – Chief Operating Officer Sport Ireland Campus said, “The Sport Ireland Campus is open to everyone in Ireland and our high-performance programmes for Olympians sit side by side with our Kids Camps and programmes open to the local community. I’d like to sincerely thank Allianz and Team Ireland for coming on board as sponsor of this year’s summer camps and I’ve no doubt that some of the children who attend may go on to represent Ireland in the years ahead”.

On hand to launch the Kids Camp today was Shane Ryan, Irish 50m Swimming Olympian and Nadia Power, Irish 800m Olympian who said, “It’s brilliant to see Allianz and Team Ireland coming on board to support the next generation of Irish athletes as they start out on their sporting journey in Sport Ireland Campus.” For more information on the Sport Ireland Campus Kids Camps in partnership with Allianz and the Team Ireland visit sportirelandcampus.ie/kids/kids-camps-2022