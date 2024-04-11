Allianz supporting the next generation of Team Ireland athletes at Sport Ireland Campus Kids’ Camp

Thousands of children will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in an Olympian environment at Sport Ireland Campus this summer, in the build up to Paris 2024 and during Team Ireland’s centenary celebration of participation at the Olympic Games.

The partnership of Allianz Insurance and Team Ireland with the Sport Ireland Campus Kids’ Camps continues for 2024, sparking inspiration in the hearts of future generations to get active and stay active for life.

Allianz, the official partner of Team Ireland as well as global partner of the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee, have a particular focus in stopping the drop of participation in sport by young people through their #StoptheDrop awareness campaign. Through their continued support of the Sport Ireland Campus Kids’ Camps, they are working to be part of the solution that ensures young people from all backgrounds stay engaged in sport by bringing the many Olympic disciplines to life for Irish sports fans of all ages.

Children who participate in the Sport Ireland Campus Kids’ Camps will have the chance to try a variety of new sports in the inspirational world-class environment of Sport Ireland Campus – the same high-performance environment used by many Irish Olympians to train ahead of major competitions. They will also receive a new co-branded #StoptheDrop jersey and schoolbag as part of their camp experience, take part in Olympic-themed celebrations to mark this special year for Team Ireland, all while enjoying a fun atmosphere and elite coaching in the incredible surrounds of the Sport Ireland National Gymnastics Training Centre, the Indoor Athletics Track and even the AquaZone waterpark.

For 2024, new Camps will be offered to meet the demand from future generations, including; Teen Athletic Development Camp, Turf Games to Aquatics Camps at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre alongside the return of Multisport, Gymnastics, Inclusive, Trampoline, Diving, Pre-School, and Teen Camps. To launch the Kids’ Camps, Team Ireland Olympic Sprinter Phil Healy and Ireland Rugby Sevens Olympian Jordon Conroy, expressed their enthusiasm for supporting the next generation of Irish athletes.

Phil Healy explains; “These kids camps give children of all abilities and ages the opportunity to participate in many different sports. I’m delighted to be here to support the Sport Ireland Campus, Allianz and the Olympic Federation of Ireland at the home of Irish Sport and to help inspire the next generation of Team Ireland athletes.”

Gavin Noble, Team Ireland Chef de Mission, said, “Athletes are busy preparing for Paris 2024 and many of them are training daily in Sport Ireland Campus. It’s great to see children witnessing their endeavours and to give children a positive starting point in their own sporting journey.”

Geoff Sparling, Chief Customer Officer at Allianz, said. “At Allianz, we recognize the importance of sport from grassroots to professional level and the Sport Ireland Campus Kids Camps are a wonderful example of how inspiring high performance sport can be for children. With 1 in 5 children dropping out of sport between primary and secondary school in Ireland, we want to help #StopTheDrop. We are delighted to partner with Sport Ireland Campus and the Olympic Federation of Ireland to give children the chance to try new sports, perhaps find one they love and to be inspired by Team Ireland athletes.”

Michael Murray, Chief Operating Officer Sport Ireland Campus, said, “I’d like to sincerely thank Allianz for continuing their sponsorship of our Kids’ Camps, especially during this exciting Olympic year. We are delighted to leverage this partnership to inspire our camp participants aspiring to represent Ireland on the world stage in the years ahead”.

Also, on hand to launch the Kids’ Camps today was Jordan Conroy, Team Ireland Olympic Rugby 7s player who said, “It’s brilliant to see Allianz and Team Ireland are continuing to support the next generation of Irish athletes as they start out on their sporting journey in Sport Ireland Campus and help keep children playing sport for life”

For more information on the Sport Ireland Campus Kids’ Camps in partnership with Allianz and the Team Ireland visit www.sportirelandcampus.ie/kids/kids-camps-2024