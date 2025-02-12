Allie Peterson Finishes 22nd in Figure Skating Short Programme at EYOF in Batumi

FIGURE SKATER OPENS CAMPAIGN AT THE EUROPEAN YOUTH OLYMPIC FESTIVAL

Figure Skater Allie Peterson took to the Batumi Ice Arena this morning, opening her campaign for Team Ireland at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Georgia. Competing in the Girls Short Programme, Peterson finished 22nd with a score of 39.87 and is only the second Figure Skater to compete for Ireland at the EYOF.

The EYOF runs from February 9–16, with four Irish athletes competing across two disciplines. The event is live streamed on https://eoctv.org/live/.

The Colorado Springs based skater opened her routine with a double flip followed by a double axel. For the combination jump, Peterson did a triple salchow and a double toeloop, which she executed well.

Speaking through her elements, she said,

“Today felt really good, I was calm, and felt like I got my feet under me, so it was a good stepping stone. I wanted to have a good skate. Today I did a double flip, my axel was a little nervous, the snap wasn’t the best but my spins felt were really strong and my convo jumps and triple sow was really good today.”

Boston born, Peterson recently moved to Colorado Springs to train at the US Training Centre. Her roots roots are deep in Portumna Galway, and she performed to Right Now (NBA Version) by the Pussy Cat Dolls,

“Choreography is my favourite part of the programme. I love the performance aspect of skating, so this programme especially is really fun to skate to. I was just kind of having fun.”

The Irish skater was the second athlete to compete today, in the first group, and enjoyed setting the scene for the rest of the competitors,

“It was interesting being one of the first people on the ice today, and to set the stage for everyone else, and just see what was going to happen. I was a little bit nervous, but I always watch a movie while I’m getting ready and warming up. Today I was watching Pirates of the Caribbean, that’s my favourite pump-up movie. I just feel like there’s a lot of fighting in it so it’s a fun movie to watch while I’m getting ready.”

Peterson is back in action tomorrow in the Girls Free Skating Programme at the Batumi Ice Arena, while the other cluster in Bakuriani will see Alpine Skiers Kyle Gump and Finlay Wilson racing the Boys Slalom.

RESULTS 12th FEBRUARY:

Allie Peterson: Figure Skating – Girls Short Programme, 22nd with 39.87 – breakdown here

SCHEDULE 13th FEBRUARY:

Allie Peterson: Figure Skating – Junior Girls Free Skating Programme (Batumi Ice Arena)

Kyle Gump: Alpine Skiing – Boys Slalom bib 77 (Bakuriani Ski Centre)

Finlay Wilson: Alpine Skiing – Boys Slalom bib 41 (Bakuriani Ski Centre)

The full team competing at the Games are Figure Skater Allie Peterson, whose competition begins on Wednesday 12 February in the Batumi Ice Arena, and Alpine Skiers Julia Deakins, Kyle Gump and Finlay Wilson, who compete at the Bakuriani Alpine Skiing Course on the Didveli Slope.