Announcing the Olympic Sport Awards 2025 – a landmark celebration recognising the standout performances, moments, and achievements from across the Irish Olympic community in 2025.

The ceremony takes place on the 6th of December, bringing together the stars of Irish Olympic sport, with ten award recipients to be revealed on the night.

In 2025 alone, athletes within the Irish Olympic community secured 68 medals on the world and European stages, including more than 20 senior world podiums. This success was matched by a year filled with smashed national records, personal bests, and breakthrough performances from a new generation of talent. The Team Ireland Olympic Sport Awards will become an annual cornerstone event, celebrating both the performances and the people driving Irish Olympic success.

The awards will highlight the exceptional achievements of athletes while also recognising the unseen commitment, sacrifice and dedication that underpin them. While the Olympic Games take place every four years, each year plays a vital role in the Olympic cycle, and these awards honour both the medals and the relentless work behind them.

The award trophy, inspired by the Olympic torch, symbolises excellence, resilience, and national pride. Its upward flame reflects athletes’ pursuit of their highest potential, while three steel panels in its body represent the Olympic values of Excellence, Friendship, and Respect.

Award Categories

Categories range from Athlete of the Year to Community Impact, recognising those whose performances and contributions inspire the nation and showcase the strength of Team Ireland.

Seven categories will be selected by a judging panel from nominations made by Olympians, National Federations and High Performance Directors:

Female Athlete of the Year

Male Athlete of the Year

Coach of the Year

High Performance Programme of the Year

Olympic Sporting Moment of the Year

Rising Star

Team of the Year

Two categories are open for public submission, with nominations being accepted here before the 8 October 2025, and public voting opening on the 31 October 2025.

– recognising individuals or groups who have made a transformative difference within Olympic sport communities. Creator of the Year – celebrating the storytellers who bring fans closer to the athlete journey through creativity and authentic digital storytelling.

The final honour will be the OFI President’s Award, presented at the discretion of the President of OFI, Lochlann Walsh, recognising an exceptional contribution or service to Irish Olympic sport.

Commitment

Speaking at the launch, Peter Sherrard, CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, highlighted the importance of recognising the continuous commitment of Olympic athletes through the Team Ireland Olympic Sport Awards, saying,

“Irish athletes are consistently achieving phenomenal results on the world stage – winning medals, breaking records, and inspiring the nation. But behind every great performance lies years of dedication, sacrifice, and the tireless work of coaches, teams, and communities, much of which often goes unseen. These awards are about giving that work the recognition it deserves.”

The Team Ireland Olympic Sport Awards 2025 will showcase #TheBestOfUs, celebratingthose who push boundaries, break records, and inspire the nation. It promises to be an unmissable celebration of Irish Olympic pride and spirit.

Full details on categories, criteria, and submissions, visit https://olympicsportawards.com/.