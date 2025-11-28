Athletes’ Commission Launches New “Athletes’ Voice” Survey to Shape 2025 Priorities

The Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes’ Commission has launched a new “Athletes’ Voice” survey, designed to ensure that its plans and priorities for the year ahead are firmly guided by the needs and experiences of Ireland’s athletes.

Whether athletes are training, competing, resting, or transitioning, the Commission wants to understand the reality of their journeys. The survey invites athletes to share their experiences, their understanding of the current sporting system, and the areas where they feel the Commission can make the most meaningful difference.

The short survey takes only a few minutes to complete, and the insights gathered will directly inform the Commission’s work and advocacy for 2025.

Take the “Athletes’ Voice” Survey here

Athletes are encouraged to complete the survey by Thursday 11 December.

The Athletes’ Commission emphasises that every response matters. Listening to athletes and representing their needs is at the core of its mission, and this survey is a key tool in building a clearer, more connected picture of the athlete experience across Ireland.

For questions or further discussion, athletes are welcome to contact any member of the Athletes’ Commission directly. Their details are available HERE