ATHLETICS IRELAND ANNOUNCE TEAM FOR WORLD ATHLETICS RELAYS

Paris 2024 Olympic Finalists in Women’s 4 x 400m to travel
Athletics Ireland have announced a 14-strong team ahead of the upcoming World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China on Saturday May 10th and Sunday May 11th.
Women’s, men’s and mixed 4x400m relay teams will travel to the championships aiming to seal all-important qualification for September’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.
The top fourteen teams in each event qualify for the World Championships.
The women’s 4x400m relay team who finished fourth in last summer’s Olympic final in Paris will all travel to China. Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC), Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC), Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC) and Phil Healy (Bandon AC) are all also listed for the mixed 4x400m team.
Chris O’Donnell (North Sligo AC) was part of the mixed 4x400m team who won a memorable gold at the European Athletics Championships in Rome nearly twelve months ago. The Grange native is part of both the men’s and mixed squads.
Cillín Greene (Galway City Harriers) medalled at these championships in Nassau, the Bahamas last year on the mixed 4x400m team and he will be looking to contribute strongly once again to both mixed and men’s teams.
Christian Malcolm, Athletics Ireland High Performance Sprints Lead said:
“Following a hugely successful 2024 for our relay teams, I’m pleased to see three teams selected for the World Athletics Relays which illustrates the terrific depth we currently have in Irish sprinting. We look forward to travelling to Guangzhou as we attempt to seal qualification for the World Athletics Championships in September in Tokyo.”
SELECTIONS:
|Athlete
|Event
|Club
|Coach
|Rhasidat Adeleke
|Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Tallaght AC
|Edrick Floreal
|Sharlene Mawdsley
|Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Newport AC
|Tony Lester
|Sophie Becker
|Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Raheny Shamrock AC
|Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott
|Phil Healy
|Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Bandon AC
|Shane McCormack
|Rachel McCann
|Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|North Down AC
|Ian Neely
|Lauren Cadden
|Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Sligo AC
|Trevor Painter & Jenny Meadows
|Kate O’Connell
|Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Lucan Harriers AC
|Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott
|Cillín Greene
|Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Galway City Harriers
|Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott
|Conor Kelly
|Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Finn Valley AC
|Paul Miller
|Marcus Lawler
|Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Clonliffe Harriers
|Patricia Lawler
|Jack Raftery
|Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Donore Harriers
|Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott
|David Bosch
|Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|UCD AC
|Kenneth Kiernan, Ruaidhri Kedney, Ed Carthy
|Chris O’Donnell
|Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|North Sligo AC
|Stewart Marshall
|Callum Baird
|Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Ballymena & Antrim AC
|Ian Neely
- World Athletics Relays official website and timetable is HERE