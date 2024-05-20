Paul McNamara | Team Behind The Team | Athletics Ireland HP Director

It takes a brave person to admit that “my appointment was as much a surprise to me as anyone else” and that he initially suffered from imposter syndrome.

But that is how Paul McNamara felt when he was appointed Athletics Ireland’s Director of High Performance in April 2017.

He had already amassed World Athletics’ highest coaching qualification, had a Masters in Sports Science (through Staffordshire University), was a qualified coach tutor and had worked for Athletics Ireland for almost 11 years as their Regional Development Officer (RDO) for Connacht.

At the age of 41 he had delivered coach education and development squads for a decade and was already involved in managing Irish teams at European Cross Countries and helping out at World Championships (2015) and Olympic ((2016) level.

Yet he still feared he hadn’t the necessary high performance (HP) experience.

“In terms of credentials at the very top end I had very few but I actually knew the sport inside out,” McNamara reflects now. “In hindsight I was more than capable of doing the role but I think we all have that imposter syndrome.”