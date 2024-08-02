BACK-TO-BACK OLYMPIC GOLD FOR FINTAN MCCARTHY AND PAUL O’DONOVAN

Team Ireland rowers Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan (LM2x) have sensationally won back-to -back Olympic gold medals. The Skibbereen superstars rowed the perfect race to become double Olympic champions in front a massive Irish crowd in Paris.

In doing the remarkable duo have won Team Ireland’s fifth medal at these Paris Olympic Games, after team mates Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch won bronze in the men’s heavyweight double yesterday, Mona McSharry claimed bronze, Daniel Wiffen gold, and Kellie Harrington secured at least a bronze.

In winning gold again today Paul O’Donovan becomes the first Irish person ever to medal at three different Olympic Games; moving himself into a new stratosphere when it comes to the Irish sporting history books.

Not to be outdone Fintan McCarthy now becomes only the fifth member of that exclusive Irish club of Olympians who have medalled at two Olympic separate Games; O’Donovan already a member of course.

Until today Ireland has only ever won back-to-back Olympic gold once before in our history; hammer thrower and fellow Corkonian Dr. Pat O’Callaghan achieved that feat in 1928 and 1932. The Skibbereen heroes now join him in that honour.

Prior the today’s performance from O’Donovan and McCarthy Ireland have won four Olympic rowing medals before; one most recently from team mates in the Men’s Double (M2x) of Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch only yesterday, one gold from LM2x of Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy in Tokyo, one silver from the LM2x of Paul and Gary O’Donovan at Rio in 2016, and one bronze from the Women’s Four (W4-) in Tokyo.

The duo, who have been coached to their success throughout by fellow Skibbereen Rowing Club man Dominic Casey become the first ever back-to-back Olympic champions in the history of Irish rowing.

Speaking before the medal ceremony record breaking O’Donovan said: Oh it was always in doubt for everyone else, no one believed we could do it coming into this competition and against all the odds we stuck with it, trained hard. Italy today were the number one seeds and really put it up there. Greece were underdogs like ourselves also put in a big one and got on the podium, unfortunately Switzerland missed out after some early (season) performances. We’re very happy to have proved the doubters wrong (tongue in cheek).It’s a good day for the Irish!” When asked if gold was always the aim McCarthy said: “Always the aim for sure. We said early in the week we had a rocky enough season, well I did. Paul is obviously as consistent as hell through the whole year. It was just really nice to get a couple of good races under our belt early in the regatta. I was trying to keep under wraps the nerves and the doubts but coming out for the final there were no nerves. We had some really good rounds, I really felt like we were back at our best for this race.



“It’s just amazing to be here in front of all our family and everyone supporting us, especially from the club. I feel it’s been a crazy, crazy journey the last few years and honestly, the privilege of a lifetime to be rowing with Paul and under Dominic for my whole rowing career pretty much. It’s amazing.”

In a stellar performance from the two they started as they usually do; staying in touch with the field but not pushing to the front too early. Italy were the main competition having won both their heat and their semi-final but the Greeks were leading through the first mark. With 1250m to go McCarthy gave a little push for the pair to overtake the Italians and sit in just behind the Greeks at the halfway mark.

100metres later the Irish crew had their nose in front of the Greeks and with the remaining field. Within a matter of strokes the champions made their decisive move leading by half a boat length with 700metres to go and extended that through the last 500m to take glory with clear water over the Italian and Greek crews who needed a photo finish to separate them; the Italians snatching silver.

McCarthy and O’Donovan will remain forever the final Olympic Champions of the lightweight boat class, with it being dropped from the Olympic program in 2028.

RESULT Friday 2nd August 2024

Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls (LW2x), FINAL, Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, GOLD MEDAL in 6:10.99