Behind the Scenes at the Winter Olympic Games

With just under a year to go, Team Ireland is deep into preparations for Milano Cortina 2026.

Managing Director of Key Patent Innovations, Angela Quinlan caught up with Team Ireland’s Chef de Mission, Nancy Chillingworth, to get an inside look at the unique challenges and innovations shaping Milano Cortina — from decentralised venues to international collaborations.

Here are FIVE quick highlights from their Q&A:

Angela: How are Team Ireland’s preparations going for the Games?

Nancy: “We are now deep in preparation for the Games, with everything from support services to team culture receiving detailed planning. Sport-specific performance meetings are ongoing, parade uniforms have been signed off, and village clothing is in development with Team Ireland’s clothing partner McKeever. Competition wear is also being fine-tuned in collaboration with discipline-specific manufacturers.

“At the end of this month, six Irish Olympic hopefuls will gather in Dublin for a team camp, which will involve information sharing, team building and media opportunities so we are at a pretty exciting stage.”



Angela: How will this Winter Games contrast with the Paris Summer Olympic Games?

Nancy: “The main difference obviously are the sports but there are some themes we see carried over from Paris to Milano Cortina. Similarly to Paris, Milano Cortina will have a big emphasis on making the Games sustainable and re-using existing infrastructure. Villages will range from new apartments that will get converted after the Games, and a revamped military training academy to hotels and even a temporary village built on a former airfield in Cortina.”

“Milano Cortina 2026 will break new ground in how Winter Games are delivered with six athlete villages spread across northern Italy. Again, this decentralised model is being implemented to boost sustainability and the reuse of existing infrastructure. ”

Angela: What’s the biggest challenge that you foresee for Team Ireland at the Games?

Nancy: “Logistics. Team Ireland is currently tracking athletes in seven disciplines: skating, alpine skiing, luge, skeleton, cross-country skiing, snowboard, and freestyle skiing. With potential presence in five separate villages, we face unique logistical and cultural challenges. Building a cohesive team environment, managing accreditation, and providing adequate support — especially physiotherapy and medical services — are all front of mind.”

Angela: What’s innovative about these Games?

Nancy: “I think the Opening Ceremony will be unlike any other we’ve seen before. It will take place at Milan’s iconic San Siro Stadium, but only ice hockey and skating athletes will parade in Milan. All the other competitors will celebrate locally in Livigno, Cortina, and Predazzo — with each nation’s athlete parade broadcast simultaneously from each village via split screen. This innovation is designed to minimise travel demands on athletes and ensure broader participation. Team flag bearers can be located in any village.”

Angela: I understand Team Ireland is also involved in a unique collaboration with Denmark and Iceland? Tell me more about this.

Nancy: “It’s an athlete-first strategy to address the spread out nature of the Games. We have teamed up with Denmark and Iceland to share medical and physio support across all three nations. This ensures that athletes receive the care they need, regardless of location. A Games Head of Performance Support (GHOPS) has just been appointed to lead this project for Team Ireland, with an official announcement coming soon.”