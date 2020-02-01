Brendan Boyce 9th in European Race Walking Cup

Brendan Boyce secured a fantastic top 10 finish at the European Race Walking Cup in Podebrady this afternoon. The Finn Valley AC man came home in 9th place in the 50k in 3:52:15.

Boyce finished very strong, making up 5 places in the last 8k.

Boyce has already secured Olympic qualification following a fantastic performance in the 50k European Race Walking Championships in Lithuania (2019).

Tokyo would represent Boyce’s third Olympic Games, having previously competed at London in 2012, and Rio in 2016.

Cian McManamon (Westport AC) went in the men's 20k, coming home in 44th place in 1:31:48.