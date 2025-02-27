CANDIDATES SOUGHT FOR NEW ATHLETES’ COMMISSION

We are currently recruiting members for the new Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes’ Commission, in what will be an exciting opportunity to have input into many of the decisions and operations across relevant areas in the Olympic movement. The Athletes’ Commission plays a key role in making sure that the athlete’s voice is heard at all stages in the Olympic process, as well as driving athlete focused initiatives. We are asking for interested candidates to submit an application form (below) indicating their interest in running for election by midnight on Tuesday 18th March 2025.

The term for the OFI Athletes’ Commission will run through to late 2028, and the committee will consist of between 5-8 members.

