Celebrating Team Ireland’s ESA Awards Nominations

The European Sponsorship Association (ESA) Awards are the gold standard for recognising the very best in sponsorship across Europe. This week, we are thrilled to have been nominated for Rights Holder of the Year, standing alongside incredible organisations such as AEG, Paralympics GB, and Ryder Cup Europe.

This nomination is a testament to the impact of our journey towards Paris 2024, where we worked alongside world-class sponsors who have been instrumental in not only supporting our athletes but also in elevating the profile of Olympic sport in Ireland.

A Team Effort – Powered by Our Partners

None of this would have been possible without our Paris 2024 sponsors – each of whom played a vital role in backing Team Ireland. Their commitment extended far beyond logos and branding; they invested in stories, people, and experiences that resonated with fans across the country.

While some of our 2024 partners, including Allianz, Flogas and PTSB, have received well-deserved nominations, we want to take this moment to thank all our partners who have been part of the journey. Everyone has played a vital role in helping us support our athletes and grow the Olympic movement in Ireland, and we are truly grateful for their contributions.

Looking Forward to a Special Night

Beyond our own nominations, we want to extend a huge congratulations to all brands, especially our fellow Irish nominees, who have been shortlisted for their outstanding work. The ESA Awards are a moment to celebrate the power of sponsorship in driving sport forward, and we can’t wait to join our peers for what promises to be a fantastic evening.

Here’s to a night of celebrating excellence in sponsorship – and, no matter the outcome, we are incredibly proud to be among such esteemed company! #ESAawards #TeamIreland #Paris2024