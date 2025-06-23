Celebrating the Olympic Spirit: the Irish Olympians’ Association BBQ

The Irish Olympic community came together in the courtyard of Olympic House on Sport Ireland Campus for the inaugural Olympic Day BBQ. The event brought together Olympians spanning six decades of Irish sporting excellence, along with their families, friends, and staff from the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) for an afternoon of connection, celebration, and fun.

One of the highlights of the day was the unveiling of a brand-new Olympians’ signing wall at Olympic House, a tribute to the athletes who have represented Ireland on the world stage. The Team Ireland wall, charting each of the more than 1,000 athletes who have represented Ireland at the Olympics since 1924 was also on exhibit. Each Olympian present received an OLY pin, marking their special place within the global Olympic community.

The atmosphere was festive, with food provided by Gourmet Food Parlour, and a full spread of family-friendly activities, including games, a bouncy castle, face painting, and ice cream, making it a day to remember for all ages.

OFI CEO Peter Sherrard welcomed guests, followed by OFI President Lochlann Walsh, who spoke about Team Ireland’s bold aspirations for the future. IOA President Roisin McGettigan-Dumas reflected on the remarkable legacy of Irish Olympians, with a heartfelt mention of 84-year-old Danny McDaid, the oldest Olympian in attendance, who made the journey from Donegal with his wife and daughter.

The event was graced by Olympic gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan and his family, as well as silver medallists John Treacy and Kenneth Egan. Many attendees took part in the “Stack Don’t Crack Challenge” in honour of Olympian Frank O’Mara, adding a playful and competitive element to the day.