CHESTER ENRIQUEZ WINS BRONZE FOR TEAM IRELAND ON DAY FOUR OF THE EUROPEAN YOUTH OLYMPIC FESTIVAL

Medal on Floor brings Irish medal count to 5 in Skopje

Team Ireland’s Chester Enriquez won the third Irish medal of the day, with a phenomenal bronze medal in the Boys’ Floor exercise at the European Olympic Festival (EYOF). Going into the competition, the Origin Gymnastics athlete was ranked 7th, and his clean routine saw him score 13.566, pushing him into the bronze medal position. The event was won by Great Britain’s Evan McPhillips, with Italian Riccardo Ruggeri taking silver.

The gymnastics events are taking place in Osijek in Croatia, and speaking after receiving his medal, the 17-year-old reacted to winning Ireland’s first ever gymnastics medal at the EYOF,

“Today was an amazing experience, to say the least. Going out and doing what I’ve done is history in the making. It was just an amazing experience in general. The atmosphere was amazing.

“The tension was at an all-time high for me in my experience, and I just knew I had a job to do and I just did it. Now I’ve come home with a bronze medal and hopefully tomorrow for the vault final we will achieve the same or even better.”

Tomorrow Enriquez competes in the vault final, alongside teammate Finlay Hazelton. Ranked third and seventh, respectively, the Antrim gymnast is now looking to refocus after a busy week ahead of the final.

In Taekwondo, Charleigh Lee Smithers was defeated by Greece’s Anastasia Vlachou, who she previously met. Her reaction will be included in this evening’s report which will include a round up of the Girl’s Medley Relay and the Boys’ Hammer Throw Final.

RESULTS (NOON) – FRIDAY 24 JULY:

Athletics, Girls’ 400m hurdles final, Ellis McHugh wins bronze with a time of 59.25.

Athletics, Boys’ 200m final, Joe Burke wins bronze with a time of 21.22 (personal best and Irish U18 record)

Basketball, Girls’ 3×3 quarter finals, Ireland Beaten by Slovenia 18-12 and will not advance.

Gymnastics, Boys’ Floor Exercise Final, Chester Enriquez wins bronze with a score of 13.566.

Taekwondo, Girls’ 63+, Charleigh Lee Smithers (IRL) Beat Sarah Natasha Femer Pederson (NOR) 2-0, advancing to next round

Taekwondo, Girls’ 63+, Charleigh Lee Smithers (IRL) Beaten by Anastasia Vlachou (GRE) 2-0, does not advance

SCHEDULE DAY 5 – FRIDAY 25 JULY (NOTE TIMES COULD CHANGE DUE TO HEAT):

(All times are Irish times – North Macedonia is one hour ahead)

14:36 Taekwondo, Girls +63kg, Charleigh Lee Smithers (IRL) V Anastasia Vlachou (GRE)

16:35 Athletics, Girls’ Medley Relay Heat 2, Ellis McHugh, Destiny Lawal, Molly Daly, Erin Friel

17:35 Athletics, Boys’ Hammer Throw Final, Thomas Williams