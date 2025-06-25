Ciara McCallion Appointed as Games Head of Performance Support for Team Ireland at Milano Cortina 2026

The Olympic Federation of Ireland is delighted to announce the appointment of Ciara McCallion as Games Head of Performance Support for Team Ireland at the Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina in February 2026.

In this role, McCallion will lead the performance support provision for Irish athletes who qualify for the Games, ensuring optimal preparation and delivery across all aspects of athlete performance support. Drawing on her extensive experience in high-performance sport, and in particular her experience from the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, where she also held this role, she will be a key figure in driving an integrated and athlete-centred support system throughout the Winter Games.

A new collaborative approach is being adopted for Milano Cortina 2026, with McCallion working not only as the lead provider for Team Ireland but also in coordination with service providers from Denmark and Iceland, who will be based across the Games clusters. This cross-nation model is designed to optimise support services and knowledge sharing, ensuring the best possible performance environment for athletes from all three nations.

Chef de Mission for Team Ireland, Nancy Chillingworth, welcomed the appointment and the experience McCallion brings:

“Ciara’s appointment is a huge asset to the team. She brings valuable insight and proven leadership from her role in Beijing 2022, where she successfully delivered performance support in a challenging Games environment. We look forward to working with her.”

Dr. Frank O’Leary has also been confirmed as Chief Medical Officer for Team Ireland for Milano Cortina 2026. He will oversee the medical planning and support from Ireland in the lead-up to and during the Games.

Milano Cortina 2026 will take place from 6–22 February 2026, with Ireland set to be represented across several winter sports. Further team announcements will follow as athlete qualifications are confirmed.