CLOSING CEREMONY OF THE MILANO CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES TO BE A TRIBUTE TO “BEAUTY IN ACTION”

“Beauty in Action” is the title of the Closing Ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games that will take place on the 22nd of February 2026 at Arena di Verona. At the Verona Philharmonic Theater, Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 presented today the creative theme of the closing event of the next Olympic Winter Games, also announcing the first artist involved in the show: international étoile Roberto Bolle.

For the first time in the history of the Games, an Olympic Ceremony will take place inside this historic World Heritage Site, transforming the renowned amphitheater of Verona in a spectacular stage. A symbolic choice that will leave a legacy of extraordinary value for the future of the city of Verona and its cultural and tourist programme. The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini, Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida, Undersecretary of State for Culture Gianmarco Mazzi, President of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia, Mayor of Verona Damiano Tommasi and Superintendent of the Arena di Verona Foundation, Cecilia Gasdia.

Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 President Giovanni Malagò, CEO Andrea Varnier and Ceremonies Director Maria Laura Iascone, together with Alfredo Accatino, President of Filmmaster, presented the Olympic Closing Ceremony and what will happen at Arena di Verona.

“Beauty in Action”: the concept for the final act of the Olympic Games

The title chosen for the Olympic Closing Ceremony is Beauty in Action. It is a tribute to beauty in motion in all its forms: it lives in sport, is reflected in art, is nourished by human relationships and manifests itself in the places that frame the Games, celebrating the strong connection between mountains and plains, between nature and cities.

On the 22nd of February, a story between dream and reality will be staged, intertwining tradition and innovation. A fusion of opera, music, dance, cinema, design and technology, the show will be inspired by Italy’s cultural and artistic wealth, an expression of its powerful balance between classicism and contemporaneity, and by the creative ability of Italians to transform aesthetics into emotion.

Talent on stage and behind the scenes: Roberto Bolle’s participation announced

The Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games will involve great Italian artists that will shine both on stage and behind the scenes. The étoile Roberto Bolle is the first name announced by Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026. As a symbol of elegance, energy and dedication, the international star will bring his extraordinary sensitivity and mastery to the stage.

The creative team working on the Closing Ceremony of Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, guided by Alfredo Accatino, President of Filmmaster and creator of some of the most important international production in the world of events, includes:

• Adriano Martella, Creative director Filmmaster

• Stefania Opipari, Show director Filmmaster

• Stefano Ciammitti, Costume designer

• Vittorio Cosma, Music director

• Michele Braga, Music director

• Claudio Santucci, Set designer

Beauty on stage: the Arena stage is inspired by a drop of water

The official render of the stage that will host the Ceremony at Arena di Verona was unveiled during the event. The set design will be inspired by a drop of water, symbolizing a natural cycle in constant motion that unites mountains, plains, cities, lagoons, the sea and the sky. The tribute to water, which, in its solid form is essential for winter sports, will guide the creation of the stage, setting up a completely new look for the Arena. The stage and the public will no longer be separated: the center of the stage will be a big Italian square, alive and everchanging, allowing movement, shiny surfaces, choreographies and scene transformations.

The athletes, the true protagonists of challenges, dreams and unforgettable achievements, will be at the centre of a shared celebration, which will pay tribute to their courage, hard work and pride in overcoming their limits.

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games’ Closing Ceremony will expand beyond the Arena, reaching Piazza Bra and the Verona Philharmonic Theater, where the choir and orchestra of Fondazione Arena di Verona will perform, accompanying the audience until the very last moment of the Games.

Giovanni Malagò commented:

“Milano Cortina 2026 chose, once again, to celebrate Italian excellence and promote Italian cultural heritage. For the first time in history an Olympic Ceremony will be held at a World Heritage Site: Arena di Verona. An eternal stage where history embraces the future. An event that combines sport, art and culture in a celebration of Italian beauty.”

Andrea Varnier explained:

“We wanted the Olympic Closing Ceremony to represent the most authentic expression of the legacy that the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games intend to leave behind: sustainable, innovative, human. Beauty in Action represents the power of beauty when it becomes action, when inspiration is transformed into action. It is our way of saying thank you to athletes, to territories and to the people that made this dream possible.”

Maria Laura Iascone said:

“With Beauty in Action every language such as dance, music, cinema and architecture becomes part of a unified choreography. Beauty will not only be shown, it will also be experienced, shared and breathed. We would like the public to feel part of a story that combines emotions, body and soul.”

Alfredo Accatino concluded: