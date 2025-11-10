Dare to Believe Olympic Movement Breaks Launched

Inspiring the Next Generation

Launching the Olympic Movement Breaks, two-time Olympic Champion, Fintan McCarthy said,

“It’s great to be part of something that gets kids up and moving, especially in a way that’s fun and fits into the school day. I remember being inspired by Olympians when I was young, hopefully, these videos will do the same for the next generation.”

Dare to Believe was co-founded by Beijing 2008 Olympian Roisin McGettigan-Dumas and Roisin Jones. Speaking at the launch of the Olympic Movement Breaks, the latest initiative from the Allianz sponsored programme, Jones said,

“We’re thrilled to launch the second edition of Olympic Movement Breaks after such a fantastic response from schools last year. It’s about making movement fun and achievable for every child, and giving them a chance to connect with real Olympic athletes who embody teamwork, resilience, and joy in sport. This wouldn’t be possible without the support of Allianz and the Olympic Solidarity programme, who help us inspire the next generation to move and believe in themselves.”

Proud to Support

Mark Brennan, Head of Brand in Allianz Ireland, said:

“At Allianz, we’re proud to support initiatives like Olympic Movement Breaks that bring the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect into everyday life. Seeing Olympians inspire children across the country to move more and enjoy being active is exactly the kind of positive impact we are championing as part of our drive to stop children dropping out of sport in Ireland.”

Find out More

Registration for the Dare to Believe Olympic Movement Breaks is free of charge, and all details can be found on www.daretobelieve.ie