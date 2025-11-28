DARE TO BELIEVE SONG GOES LIVE AS PART OF NEW COLLABORATION BETWEEN TEAM IRELAND AND KABIN CREW

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) is delighted to announce the official release of the brand-new Dare to Believe song, created in collaboration with the hugely popular Kabin Crew rappers from Cork. The upbeat track, produced by Garry McCarthy (GMCBeats), is now available to listen to on Spotify HERE.

This original song was developed as part of the Dare to Believe schools programme, launched alongside a dance for the Olympic Movement Breaks campaign. It celebrates movement, confidence, and the joy of being active. Known for their infectious energy and powerful youth voices, the Kabin Crew bring their signature style to an anthem designed to get classrooms and communities moving.

The track also features in the newly launched Fundamental Dance routine, choreographed by Alison Barnes of Mount Anville Primary School. The dance offers a fun, creative way for children to practise their fundamental movement skills and engage with physical activity through music.

Speaking about the launch, programme co-founder Roisin McGettigan said:

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with the Kabin Crew on a song that captures everything Dare to Believe stands for – positivity, movement, and belief in yourself. Their energy is incredible, and we’re excited to see students across the country enjoy and move to the track.”

The Dare to Believe programme, sponsored by Allianz and supported by Olympic Solidarity through the International Olympic Committee (IOC), continues to bring inspiring Olympic values and movement-based learning to primary schools nationwide.

The new Kabin Crew Dare to Believe song is available to stream now on Spotify HERE.

For more information on Dare to Believe, visit www.daretobelieve.ie