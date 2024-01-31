David Harte on Olympic Qualification for the Men’s Hockey Team

The men’s team turned the tables on their disappointment from missing out on qualification for the Tokyo Olympics just over four years ago, which made it all the sweeter,

“It just was representative of where we’ve come from, definitely low points that we had four years before that in Vancouver and also other near misses along the way like missing out on World Cup qualification. Finally we could get the job done. It was a phenomenal feeling and something I won’t forget for a long time, hearing the final hooter sound on that Sunday in Valencia.”

Going into the tournament, only three teams out of eight would qualify through. Team Ireland was initially seeded towards the bottom of the rankings, with a hunger and knowledge that the Paris ticket was within their reach. Progressing through the pool, they faced Spain in the semi-finals, who beat them for a place in the final, with the backing of their home crowd in Valencia. The final opportunity for them to qualify came down to the third/fourth play-off with Korea.

“Whenever there’s an Olympic ticket or Olympic place, spot, whatever you want to call it, on the line you know what it means it’s the biggest one that there is for an athlete and in any sport so of course there was pressure but it was all down to what you did with that pressure. We approached the game wanting to just go out and attack Korea from the first whistle and that’s what we did. We played a bit more freely than we did in the semi-final against Spain knowing that Korea weren’t of a similar standard, that they were definitely there for the taking. We all had a look at ourselves before that game realising that man for man we were a better side than Korea and it was about how we came out that day and we came out all guns blazing. We saw that in the in the final score. I think we went two up at one stage, and were constantly leading throughout the game. It was a phenomenal feeling getting the 4-3 victory and qualifying through.”