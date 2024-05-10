Deloitte Double Down at Team Ireland’s Fittest Sponsor

Six teams – our title sponsor PTSB and partners Allianz, Deloitte, Flogas, McKeever and Sport Ireland – went head to head yesterday at the Sport Ireland Campus to see who would be crowned Team Ireland’s Fittest Sponsor.

With great encouragement from MC Greg O’Shea, their own personal Olympic coaches and in front of a vocal crowd, the teams participated in a number of sports from Egg and Spoon to Dodgeball and even a Space Hopper Race. Competition was tough and rule bending was rife but Deloitte emerged eventual winners after a strong relay finish, taking the title for the second year running!

The year’s edition of the event was extra special, not just as it took place in an Olympic Games year but also as we celebrate the Centenary of Team Ireland’s participation in their first Olympic Games. Teams this year not only competed in six sports but also put forward a representative staff artist who created their own versions of Jack B Yates’ ‘The Liffey Swim’ – which won Ireland’s first ever Olympic medal in 1924.

Not only this, but Olympians Kellie Harrington, Jack Marley and Jordan Conroy judged a Sponsor and Partner led Karaoke competition at the post-game BBQ, where PTSB took home the title with a beautiful Adele number. A special thank you to Gourmet Food Parlour (official catering supplier for Team Ireland) who provided the lunch and BBQ for our hungry teams and their fans, the Bash Brothers drumming trio and our own Mascots (Michael, Dearbhla, Daithi and Paris) who provided the entertainment, Jordan Conroy who ensured our teams were warmed up and ready for action, Sport Ireland Campus and staff for hosting us and of course to our sponsor and partners as well as our coaches for making the day such a success!

Teams lined out as follows:

PTSB

Captain: Andrew Walsh and Patrick Farrell- Co-captains

Coach: Derval O’Rourke (Athletics – x3 time Olympian 2004, 2008, 2012)

Allianz

Captain: Aaron Shoebridge

Coach: Marian Heffernan (Athletics – Olympian London 2012)

Deloitte

Captain: David Breslin

Coach: Rob Heffernan (Athletics – x5 time Olympian, Olympic Bronze medallist London 2012)

Flogas

Captain: Louise Flood

Coach: Annalise Murphy (Sailing – x2 time Olympian, Olympic Silver medallist Rio 2016)

McKeever Sports

Captain: Conor Martin

Coach: Kenneth Egan (Boxing –Olympic Silver Medallist Beijing 2008)

Sport Ireland

Captain: Peter Brosnan

Coach: Katie Mullan (Hockey –Olympian Tokyo 2020)