Deloitte signs four-year partnership deal with Team Ireland

Deloitte to add 300 new jobs as growth in demand for business transformation services increases

Team Ireland partnership

In addition to embarking on a significant recruitment drive, Deloitte Ireland is also announcing that it has signed a four-year deal with Team Ireland. It will be an official partner to the Olympic Federation of Ireland from now until the end of 2024. The deal will see Deloitte partner with Team Ireland for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in July and the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in 2022. In addition, it sees Deloitte as the first official partner for the Paris Olympics 2024. It also covers the Summer and Winter European Youth Olympic Festival, and European Games.

Commenting Harry Goddard said: “Like Team Ireland, we recognise the importance of developing talent, being resilient, highly motivated and working hard to be the best we can be. We also know that we can make a really important contribution not only to our economy, but also to our community and we are hugely excited about this partnership. On a daily basis, we see how meaningful collaboration with our clients can deliver success, and we are excited to be collaborating with Team Ireland as they look to develop the future stars of Irish sport over the next four years.”

Peter Sherrard, Chief Executive Officer, Olympic Federation of Ireland commented: “We are very happy to welcome Deloitte as an official partner to Team Ireland in the build up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This is in keeping with our strategy to work with business to support the athletes and programmes of Team Ireland. The next three years will see Deloitte partner with us through two Summer and one Winter Olympic Games, as well as a host of youth and European events. I want to thank Harry Goddard and all of the team at Deloitte for their commitment to Ireland’s elite athletes who do so much to represent us internationally. The support and expertise of Deloitte on their journey is a great plus for Team Ireland.”

International Rower Philip Doyle was on hand to mark this significant announcement.

Business Announcement

Deloitte Ireland today announces that it will add 300 new jobs in response to strong demand from Irish and international clients for business transformation and advisory services. Job opportunities will be in all areas of the Deloitte business including Audit, Tax, Consulting, Financial Advisory and Risk Advisory.

The majority of these roles will be in Consulting, 100 of which are being recruited for immediately, with the remainder coming on board over the next year. Opportunities are available for professionals in digital/cloud and systems engineering, customer design, future of work, digital finance, digital supply chain, business operations, data analytics and cognitive technologies.

More broadly, Deloitte will be looking for people over the next 12 months in the areas of regulatory risk, restructuring and transaction services, actuarial services and marketing. The business will also be recruiting for audit and tax specialists in the consumer and financial services industries.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte Ireland said: “Our business adapted rapidly and effectively to the changes in the marketplace brought about by the pandemic and our focus has been on supporting our clients as they too transformed their organisations to deal with the immediate needs of a vastly different operating environment. Now, they recognise the need to drive their businesses forward to succeed in the long term, be it building resilience to withstand further disruption or addressing changes to operating models and ways of working, for example. As we anticipate increased demand for our services, we are looking to further scale our capability to support our clients. Today’s announcement reflects the confidence and the optimism we have for the long-term success of Irish businesses.”

An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar T.D., today welcomed the 300 jobs announcement by Deloitte. “The announcement of 300 jobs today is a real boost and vote of confidence in our economy and Ireland’s future. These are high quality jobs in technology, strategy and business operations. I wish the Deloitte team every success as they expand to meet the increased demand from their clients,” he said.