DIFFICULT DAY AT LE GOLF NATIONAL FOR MAGUIRE AND MEADOW

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow were back in action at Le Golf National in round two of the women’s singles today. Meadow carded a round of 74; four better than yesterday, but Maguire will be frustrated after signing for a round of 79 today.

GOLF

It was another unforgiving day for Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire at Le Golf National, as the Team Ireland pair fell further adrift of the leaders at the Women’s Individual Golf Singles. Meadow carded a two-over-par round of 74 on Thursday to sit on eight-over-par overall, while Maguire is at 13-over-par on the leader board after a second round 79. Meadow’s round contained four birdies – two on each nine – but six bogeys cost her, and ultimately put pay to her efforts of climbing back up the standings after a damaging 78 on Wednesday. It was a similarly frustrating afternoon for Maguire, whose disappointing round unfortunately concluded with a quadruple bogey nine on the 18th. Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux leads the field on eight-under-par after a round of 66 propelled her up the leader board today, with China’s Rouning Yin lying two shots back.

LATER

ATHLETICS

Newry native Kate O’Connor made history today becoming Ireland’s first ever heptathlete to compete at an Olympic Games.The heptathlon comprises of seven events over a gruelling two days of competition. The order of heptathlon competition is 100m hurdles, high jump, shot, 200m, long jump, javelin and 800m, contested over two days. Points are awarded in each of the events and the winner is the athlete who scores the most points.

In the evening session O’Connor (Dundalk St. Gerald’s AC) will first head to the Shot Put circle before concluding day one of her competition with the 200m. Her best shot put to date is 14.54m from 2021, and her best ever time over 200m is 24:73 seconds.

After the opening session this morning of 100m hurdles and High Jump O’Connor, who is coached by her father Michael, sits on 1908 points currently in 19th place overall. Last year O’Connor finished 13th in the event at the World Athletics Championships but her build up to her debut Olympic Games has been hampered by recent injury.

TOMORROW

SWIMMING

In Marathon Swimming, Olympic 800m Freestyle Champion and 1500m Freestyle Bronze medallist Daniel Wiffen takes on the gruelling Men’s Marathon Swim early tomorrow morning.

Wiffen, who has never competed in an international open water race, will set another piece of Irish history as he becomes Ireland’s first ever competitor in Marathon Swimming at an Olympic Games.

The 10km route will be on a 1.67km loop (6 loops) in the River Seine; the original venue for the swimming competition at these Games in 1924, between the Pont Alexandre III (where the boats started out for Opening Ceremony), and the Pont de l’Alma.

The beginning of each loop will be easier as the 31 swimmers entered will have the current on their side, but the return more arduous, as competitors battle against the tide. The race kicks off at 6.30am and is expected to take just under two hours to complete.

GOLF

Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire will be hopeful of a significant change in fortunes when they take on round three of the individual singles at Le Golf National tomorrow; a course that has not been kind to the Irish pair at these Olympic Games.

ATHLETICS

Rhasidat Adeleke will be the first Irish woman to contest an Olympic 400m final tomorrow night at the Stade de France in Paris. The 21-year-old from Tallaght takes to the track at 7pm Irish time aiming to be in the mix, but the task ahead will be far from straightforward, with a particularly high calibre field vying for podium places. Amongst them are reigning world champion and Tokyo silver medallist Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic) who won the second semi-final last night by a distance. Also featuring are European champion and 2023 world silver medallist Natalia Kaczmarek (Poland), and world bronze medallist Sada Williams (Barbados). Great Britain’s Amber Anning beat Kaczmarek to the line last night looking quite controlled posting a new PB in the process. Salwa Eid Naser (Bahrain), a former world champion, who won Adeleke’s semi-final last night in a season’s best, and the fastest time of all eight qualifiers, also poses a major threat. Naser returned this year having served a two year ban from the sport for whereabouts violations.

Adeleke has been drawn in lane four and will have Anning on her right and Norwegian Henriette Jaeger on her inside. The morning session features several Irish athletes, with two featuring in individual semi-finals. Sarah Lavin from Limerick looked strong in automatically advancing out of yesterday’s heat. The Emerald AC athlete knows however that she will need the race of her life to become the first Irish female sprint hurdler to make an Olympic final. She goes in the second of the three semi-finals with only the top two in each making the final, along with two non-automatic time qualifying spots across the three races.

There are five women with faster personal bests than Sarah Lavin in her semi-final and it features Netherland’s Olympic finalist Nadine Visser, double European medallist Ditaji Kambundji of Switzerland, and America’s Alaysha Johnson who has the fastest PB in the field (12:31). Despite a brilliant run in his heat Mark English also may need to significantly lower his national record to make a final in the Men’s 800m. Six of those he will be competing against have faster seasons best times than the Finn Valley AC man. He goes in the first of three semi-finals with only the first two booking a place in the final, along with two non-automatic time qualifying spots across the three races. Earlier in the session the Women’s 4x400m Relay team will race in heat two of their event. Having had an excellent year and not lacking squad depth, they will be aiming to secure one of three automatic spots in Saturday evening’s final. There are also two non-automatic time qualifying spots up for grabs.

Their heat features some serious competition in European champions Netherlands, world championships silver medallists Jamaica, as well as Poland whose team won relay silver in Tokyo. The Irish team will not be confirmed until final declarations are submitted. Meanwhile Kate O’Connor will be in action in the Heptathlon in both sessions. In the morning she competes in the Long Jump, where her best is 6.10m, and her strongest event the Javelin Throw where she has come close to breaking 53metres (52.92m), while her Olympic campaign concludes with the gruelling 800m finale event.

TRACK CYCLING

The Irish pairing of Alice Sharpe and Lara Gillespie will race against 14 teams in the always spectacular and highly entertaining Madison event tomorrow afternoon.

The Madison is a relay event race in pairs like a tag team with one rider competing while the other recovers by riding slowly around the top of the track, before the changeover via a ‘hand sling’ from their team-mate. It’s a 120 lap, 30km points race with a sprint every ten laps and the potential to make big points gains by lapping the main group.

Sharpe and Gillespie, fresh from their national record setting performance in the Women’s Team Pursuit on Tuesday, will take to the Saint Quentin En Yvellines velodrome buoyed by a strong fourth place finish in a stacked field at the Ghent International in June. Earlier in the season they had 6th place finish in the European championships, and a 12th place finish at the world championships last October.

RESULTS DAY 13 – THURSDAY 8TH AUGUST 2024

Athletics, Women’s Heptathlon, 100m hurdles, Kate O’Connor, 7th in heat in 14.08 (967 points)

Athletics, Women’s Heptathlon, High Jump, Kate O’Connor, 1.77m SB (940 points), on 1908 points, currently 19thoverall

Golf, Women’s Individual, Round 2, Stephanie Meadow, Round of 74, tie for 53rd place

Golf, Women’s Individual, Round 2, Leona Maguire, Round of 79, tie for 58th place