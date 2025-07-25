DOUBLE MEDAL MORNING FOR TEAM IRELAND ON DAY FOUR OF THE EUROPEAN YOUTH OLYMPIC FESTIVAL

Team Ireland athletes Ellis McHugh and Joe Burke won two bronze medals within 30 minutes of each other this morning (Friday) at the European Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Skopje. Competing in the Girls’ 400m hurdles, McHugh cruised up the final straight in third place in this morning’s final, with a time of 59.25. Half an hour later, Burke set a personal best time of 21.22, a new Irish record, to win bronze in the Boys’ 200m.

Reacting to her medal, McHugh described her race, saying,

“I actually think I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I would be initially coming out. I was thinking of everybody that ran before. I’m glad I even got here. It’s a bonus to be in the final, so I thought just don’t be nervous. Go out, do what I can. And I did that. I tried to do that anyway.

“I tried to get out hard, knowing that I was in lane seven. I couldn’t see a lot of people behind me, but I knew at least I had one girl to chase outside me, which I prefer. And then I just tried to stay relaxed, running down the back straight, and kind of wind up for the second bend, hopefully, and then kick at the end of what I had left, which I tried to do.

“Then coming off the second bend, you can kind of tell where you’re coming a little bit more and I could tell I was somewhere up there. So I just kept telling myself, run, run, run. I was actually saying that in my head. I was like, just keep moving, keep going, keep going. Then yeah, I got across the line, heard all the Irish parents cheering, so I wasn’t sure if I came third or fourth, so I just hoped. Then when I heard them all shouting that it was third and then they announced it and I was delighted.

“I went out in my heat and I had a different kind of stride patterning, I’m assuming because of the adrenaline and the heat. It worked, but it worked out fine. So I was happy enough. So I kind of just hoped I could execute that again today, which I did. So it was fine. But it is completely about finding stride patterns in between the hurdles. It’s not like sprinting whatever works. It’s like getting the right hurdle, knowing when you’re going to hit it. But yeah, thankfully worked out.”

It was a long wait for McHugh before hearing the result, and for the hurdler who is relatively new to this race, having only run a handful ever, the future is bright. Given today’s result the fact that she is coached by Bríd Golden, who previously coached Ferrybank AC’s best known athlete, Thomas Barr, the future is bright,

“Obviously having someone from my club who’s done it all really. It’s such an inspiration to see that he could come from my club and do what he does and just 400 hurdles as well. Having a coach (like Bríd) that works with me, whether I’m having a good or bad day, she knows and she help me throughout. She’s really supportive through everything. All the coaches are.”

Tipperary sprinter Joe Burke is no stranger to the podium, having won a bronze medal at last year’s European U18 Championships in this event, in a similar race. Reacting to his medal winning race, he said,

“Yeah, I don’t know what to say Joe. It’s the same situation as last year. Blanket finish across the line. Waiting I waiting. And then just hearing your name for third is just surreal. It’s a feeling you can’t explain or describe to anyone. It means so much to you as a person that you just can’t express.”

Describing the long wait before realising he secured the medal, Burke said,

“It was painful. You’re just there waiting, knowing you’re there with a chance and just waiting for it to come. But then when it does come and the word is out it, you did get heard. It’s just a relief. All the hard work you’ve put in since back in September finally paid off.

“From what I remember of the race start was good. Maybe a small bit unsteady at the end of the bend, but I felt it came off and came down the straight very well. Adrenaline has a lot to do with that home straight. The legs, you don’t feel the legs tying up because it’s just such a drive and you’re so determined to go. Just go, go, go, go. Don’t ease up. Just stay pushing because the second you ease up, someone’s going to take your place.”

Starting in lane number eight, Burke explained that this is a lucky number for him,

“My grand aunt Marian passed last year, the week before I flew to the Europeans and it was just happened that her house number was eight. Last year in the European final I had lane eight. So, there’s just something about the number eight that likes our family.”

Coached by Cillian Griffin, Burke describes the important role of his coach and family,

“Look, half this medal is his (Cillian). It’s the same for my father, my mother, half the medal is theirs, because without them, without Cillian, my parents, none of this be possible. I owe it all to them. Cillian putting in the hours with me, doing up all my plans, my different blocks, my gym, and then dad driving around the country, mom giving me the food I wouldn’t be able to do without.”

Action is ongoing this morning, with taekwondo athlete Charleigh Lee Smithers advancing to the next round in the 63+ category, gymnasts Chester Enriquez and Finlay Hazelton competing in the apparatus finals, and Thomas Williams set for the hammer throw final later today along with competition in the heats of the girls’ medley relay.

The Girls’ 3×3 basketball team suffered an 18-12 defeat to Slovenia in the quarter-finals, and will not progress to the semi-finals later today.

The EYOF, which takes place in Skopje, North Macedonia, runs from 20 to 26 July 2025. Live coverage of the Games, including the Opening Ceremony, is available at https://eoctv.org/.

RESULTS (AM) – FRIDAY 24 JULY:

Athletics, Girls’ 400m hurdles final, Ellis McHugh wins bronze with a time of 59.25.

Athletics, Boys’ 200m final, Joe Burke wins bronze with a time of 21.22 (personal best and Irish U18 record)

Basketball, Girls’ 3×3 quarter finals, Ireland Beaten by Slovenia 18-12 and will not advance.

Taekwondo, Girls’ 63+, Charleigh Lee Smithers (IRL) Beat Sarah Natasha Femer Pederson (NOR) 2-0, advancing to next round

SCHEDULE DAY 5 – FRIDAY 25 JULY (NOTE TIMES COULD CHANGE DUE TO HEAT):

(All times are Irish times – North Macedonia is one hour ahead)

14:36 Taekwondo, Girls +63kg, Charleigh Lee Smithers (IRL) V Anastasia Vlachou (GRE)

16:35 Athletics, Girls’ Medley Relay Heat 2, Ellis McHugh, Destiny Lawal, Molly Daly, Erin Friel

17:35 Athletics, Boys’ Hammer Throw Final, Thomas Williams