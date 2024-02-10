Dr. Jon Rudd | Team Behind The Team

There is surely a promising thesis subject in why Northern Englishmen seem to click so well when it comes to elite sports leadership in Ireland.

Jack Charlton and Andy Farrell are two outstanding examples and another is Dr Jon Rudd, the Performance Director for Swim Ireland since 2017 and a very proud Yorkshire man from Hull.

Rugby League was the family’s sporting passion until he and his brother started swimming whereupon they were all quickly immersed. His dad became a coach and his mother an official who became president of the Yorkshire Swimming Association and, in her 80s, is still officiating at their local club.

Swimming, Rudd says, provided everything he would want as an athlete– exercise, challenge and friends for life – but also frustration.

“I quite often worked as hard, if not harder, than my friends and opponents and then watched them beat me. I’ve always said I was a workhorse rather than a thoroughbred.”

That, he feels, is a motivator common to many coaches; “not achieving, in their own minds, as much as they wanted as an athlete and throwing that energy then into coaching to try to help others.”