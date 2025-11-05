Events Coming Up in November

Athletics

  • National Senior Cross Country Championships (Derry) – 23 November

Badminton

  • Irish Open, National Indoor Arena – 12-15 November

Boxing

  • European U23 Championships, Budapest, Hungary – 21-30 November
  • Test matches with India, Dublin – 1-8 November

Hockey

  • U21 Men’s FIH Junior World Cup, Tamil Nadu, India –  Nov 28 – Dec 10

Sailing

  • 49er Junior European Championship, Palermo, Italy – 6-9 November

Table Tennis

  • UCD Home Countries International – 7-9 November

Rowing

  • World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals, Antalya, Turkey – 6-9 November

Short Track

  • ISU World Cup Gdansk, Poland – 20-23 November
  • ISU World Cup Dordrecht, Netherlands – 27-30 November

Skiing

  • Cross Country – FIS Cross-Country World Cup season is kicking off in Ruka, Finland on the 28-30 November.
  • Freestyle – First event of the season where Olympic qualification can be achieved for the halfpipe skiers is at the Freestyle Skiing World Cup freeski halfpipe in Secret Garden, Chinan from the 11-13 December.

Luge

  • Test event in Cortina – 29 November

Gymnastics

  • Tumbling World Championships, Pamplona, Spain – 5-9 November
