Events Coming Up in November

National Senior Cross Country Championships (Derry) – 23 November
Badminton
Irish Open, National Indoor Arena – 12-15 November
Boxing
European U23 Championships, Budapest, Hungary – 21-30 November
Test matches with India, Dublin – 1-8 November
Hockey
U21 Men’s FIH Junior World Cup, Tamil Nadu, India – Nov 28 – Dec 10
Sailing
49er Junior European Championship, Palermo, Italy – 6-9 November
Table Tennis
UCD Home Countries International – 7-9 November
Rowing
World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals, Antalya, Turkey – 6-9 November
Short Track
ISU World Cup Gdansk, Poland – 20-23 November
ISU World Cup Dordrecht, Netherlands – 27-30 November
Skiing
Cross Country – FIS Cross-Country World Cup season is kicking off in Ruka, Finland on the 28-30 November.
Freestyle – First event of the season where Olympic qualification can be achieved for the halfpipe skiers is at the Freestyle Skiing World Cup freeski halfpipe in Secret Garden, Chinan from the 11-13 December.
Luge
Test event in Cortina – 29 November
Gymnastics
Tumbling World Championships, Pamplona, Spain – 5-9 November