Events coming up in October

Taekwondo

From 24th – 30th October the World Taekwondo Championships will be held in Wuxi, China

Canoeing

Canoe Slalom World Championships. Penrith, Australia. Sept 29-Oct 4th.

Swimming

World Aquatics World Cup:

Stop 1 – 10th – 12th October, Carmel, USA

Stop 2 – 17th – 19th October, Westmont, USA

Stop 3 – 23rd – 25th October, Toronto, Canada

Boxing

Tri-nation four team international round robin in Belfast, October 9th to 11th – this is part of their preparations for the World Boxing European U23 Championships. The selected U23 team will take on Hungary, England and an Ulster Select at the Girdwood Community Hub across four sessions of boxing.

The U19 team have just departed for the European U19 Championships, taking place in Czechia September 30th to October 9th,

The U15 team will depart for their European Championships on October 16th.

Ice Skating

9-12 October, ISU Short Track World Tour – Montreal, Canada

16-19 October, ISU Short Track World Tour – Montreal, Canada

Sailing

The 49er World Championships from 7 – 12 October in Cagliary, Italy with Robert Dickson & Sean Waddilove, Ben O’Shaughnessy & Ethan Spain and the 49erFX girls Erin McIlwaine & Ellen Barbour.

Weightlifting

IWF World Senior Championships, Norway – 2-11 October