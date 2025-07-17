The women’s u18 Irish 3×3 Basketball team will be travelling to Skopje, North Macedonia this weekend for the European Youth Olympic Festival!

Since 3×3 basketball is a growing sport in Ireland, what better way to understand the sport better than getting the athletes to explain it!

Niamh Dwyer, the head coach of the team, expresses her gratitude to Flogas for their support, so the team can prepare to preform at their best at EYOF next week.

A big thank you to Flogas for supporting our athletes with the Performance Programme!

