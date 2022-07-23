EYOF Banska Bystrica - Schedule 25 July

BETHANY MCCAULEY AND SAM COLEMAN LEAD OUT TEAM IRELAND AT THE OPENING CEREMONY OF THE EYOF TONIGHT

Competition in the largest multi-sport event for youths in Europe begins

Flagbearers Bethany McCauley (Judo) and Sam Coleman (Cycling) lead out Team Ireland in the Opening Ceremony of the European Youth Olympic Festival in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia last night. Over the coming week thirty-three Irish athletes compete across seven events, in what is the largest multi-sport event in Europe. To date Ireland has enjoyed success at the EYOF, winning a total of 69 medals in the 21 year history of the event.

Competition kicks off today with athletes from athletics, badminton, swimming and tennis making their EYOF debut. First up is swimming’s Grace Davison, who will travel from this event to the Commonwealth Games. Davison competes in the 100m Freestyle, and 400m Medley heats in the morning, with the finals later in the day, should she qualify.

Athletics, which is Ireland’s most successful EYOF sport, will see Okwu Backari compete in the long jump, athletics team captain Jesse Osas competes in the heats of the 100m, Nicole Dinan in the 800m and Hollie Kilroe competes in the 400m. Badminton’s Michelle Schochan and Dylan Noble are making history as Ireland’s first players at the EYOF, this is the first year that the sport has been put on the programme. The team are led by three time Olympian Chloe Magee.

Tennis players Eoghan Jennings and Rachel Deegan are also in action, competing in the opening rounds of the singles and doubles. Jennings is first up, taking on Joao Dinis Silva from Portugal, while Deegan competes against home favourite, Renata Jamrichova, from Slovakia. The two will pair up later in the day to compete in the mixed doubles, taking on Armenia.

SCHEDULE – MONDAY 25 JULY 2022

09:30 Swimming - Grace Davison – 100m Freestyle Heats

10:00 Tennis – Eoghan Jennings (IRL) Vs Joao Dinis Silva (POR)– Boy’s Singles

10:40 Badminton – Dylan Noble (IRL) Vs Romeo Makboul (SWE)

– Boy’s Singles Group Play R1

11:15 Swimming – Grace Davison – 400m Individual Medley Heats

12:00 Tennis – Rachel Deegan (IRL) Vs Renata Jamrichova (SVK) – Girl’s Singles

15:00 Tennis – Rachel Deegan & Eoghan Jennings – Mixed Doubles (IRL V Armenia)

15:25 Badminton – Dylan Noble Vs Santiago Batalha (POR)

– Boy’s Singles

16:15 Badminton – Michelle Schochan (IRL) Vs Varsha Kumar (GB) – Girl’s Singles

17:00 Athletics – Jesse Osas – 100m

17:20 Athletics – Okwu Backari – Long Jump

18:00 Athletics – Nicole Dinan – 800m Heat

18:05 Swimming – Grace Davison – 400m Freestyle

18:15 Swimming – Grace Davison – 100m Freestyle Finals

18:30 Athletics – Hollie Kilroe – 400m R1