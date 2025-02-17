EYOF 2025 Nomination Policies

We are excited to share the Team Ireland nomination policies for the 2025 European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF). The event will take place in Skopje, North Macedonia, from July 20-26, and it’s a huge opportunity for young Irish athletes to step onto the international stage.
For many, the EYOF is their first taste of high-level competition in a multisport environment—an experience that helps shape their future in sport. Since the festival began in 1991, Team Ireland has won an incredible 81 medals, and plenty of past participants have gone on to achieve Olympic success. This is more than just a competition; it’s a stepping stone to bigger things, and we can’t wait to see the next generation of athletes rise to the challenge.
“EYOF is a key stepping stone for young athletes, offering early exposure to the high-performance environment of major multisport events. Competing alongside nearly 4,000 athletes from 48 nations, our team will gain invaluable experience in competition logistics, team dynamics, and the professionalism required at the elite level. This experience also extends to coaches and staff, ensuring a pipeline of expertise to support Ireland’s future Olympic ambitions.” Gavin Noble, Team Ireland Performance Director and LA28 Chef de Mission
In Skopje, the opportunity exists for athletics, artistic gymnastics, badminton, 3×3 basketball, road cycling and mountain bike, judo, swimming, table tennis, and taekwondo. The final athlete selections will be made based on performance criteria, with national federations and the OFI working together to ensure strong representation.
With preparations underway, Team Ireland is poised to field a competitive team, continuing its legacy of excellence at the EYOF.
For more details, visit www.skopje2025.sporteurope.org