EYOF 2025 Nomination Policies

We are excited to share the Team Ireland nomination policies for the 2025 European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF). The event will take place in Skopje, North Macedonia, from July 20-26, and it’s a huge opportunity for young Irish athletes to step onto the international stage.

For many, the EYOF is their first taste of high-level competition in a multisport environment—an experience that helps shape their future in sport. Since the festival began in 1991, Team Ireland has won an incredible 81 medals, and plenty of past participants have gone on to achieve Olympic success. This is more than just a competition; it’s a stepping stone to bigger things, and we can’t wait to see the next generation of athletes rise to the challenge.