Federation of Irish Sport Briefs Oireachtas Members on Urgent Funding and Policy Needs

FIS called for:

An introduction of guaranteed year-on-year increases in newly proposed multi-annual funding model

An establishment of a national pay framework for the professional sports workforce

for the professional sports workforce An implementation of a new 1% betting levy to fund grassroot sport programmes

The Federation of Irish Sport hosted an engaging high-level briefing in the AV Room of Leinster House on Wednesday 28 May, aimed at informing elected representatives of the critical structural and financial challenges facing Ireland’s sporting sector. The event hosted by Senator Evanne Ní Chuilinn was very well attended by elected public representatives and their officials.

Sport in Ireland delivers significant public, economic, and social value, the Federation outlined a series of policy recommendations to ensure the sustainability and growth of the sector. Key voices from Ireland’s sports leadership who supported the call for action, included:

Sarah Keane , CEO, Swimming Ireland

, CEO, Swimming Ireland Hamish Adams , CEO, Athletics Ireland

, CEO, Athletics Ireland Peter Sherrard , CEO, Olympic Federation of Ireland

, CEO, Olympic Federation of Ireland Stephen McNamara, CEO, Paralympics Ireland

Current State of Play

The current core funding model has been eroded by inflation and rising compliance costs, limiting the capacity of sports organisations to plan and scale. While Budget 2025’s 4% increase was a welcome step, it remains insufficient. The Federation welcomes the Government’s move to multi-annual funding from 2026 but insists that this funding must grow progressively to ensure stability and impact.

The Irish sports sector relies on a professional workforce. To sustain and grow the sector’s workforce, the Federation is calling for:

A national pay framework

A Sports Exemption Scheme, modelled on the Artists Exemption scheme.

In regard to the implementation of a new 1% betting levy to fund grassroot sport programmes, there are examples of European approaches to this, namely in France and Portugal, where levies directly fund sport infrastructure and programming at all levels. In 2023, the existing 2% betting levy generated €103 million. A new 1% levy could provide an additional €50 million annually for sport development and participation.

Federation of Irish Sport CEO Mary O’Connor said: “In order to secure the future of sport in Ireland and ensure we reach the 60% participation target set out in the National Sports Policy, we need decisive and sustained action from Government. We are calling for annual increases in core funding to reflect inflation and the real costs of the business of sport. A new 1% betting levy could provide an estimated additional €50 million annually for sport development and participation.

We also need to recognise and reward the workforce that keeps our sector moving by introducing standardised pay scales and implementing a Sports Volunteer Exemption Scheme.

We welcomed the opportunity provided to talk directly to elected public representatives today and I would like to thank Senator Ní Chuilinn for hosting this important sector representation and my colleagues in sport for their contribution.”