Fighting for the Olympic dream

The Road to Paris 2024 is reaching its terminus. Qualification opportunities are at a premium and boxing is no exception. With 51 quotas at stake, including 23 for women and 28 for men, the 2nd World Qualification Tournament in Bangkok from 24 May to 2 June will offer boxers a final chance to secure a quota for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Quota places will be on offer across 13 weight classes, six for women and seven for men, at the Indoor Stadium Huamark. The venue has a long history of hosting major sporting events, such as the 1998 Asian Games and 2012 FIFA Futsal World Cup, yet, the 2nd World Qualification Tournament may be the fiercest competition to take place in the stadium to date.

With only a limited number of quotas available in each weight class, don’t expect any punches to be pulled in the Thai capital. The tournament will be the third and final chance for most boxers to earn a quota for the Olympics Games after the continental qualification tournaments and the 1st World Qualification Tournament in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

The Irish team fighting for the remaining spots are as follows,

Daina Moorehouse (50kg)

Jennifer Lehane (54kg)

Grainne Walsh (66kg)

Sean Mari (51kg)

Aidan Walsh (71kg)

Kelyn Cassidy (80kg)

Martin McDonagh (92+kg)

