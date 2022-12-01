FIRST TICKETING PHASE FOR PARIS 2024 OPEN

Individuals invited to register for Paris 2024 global ticket lottery

On the 1 December 2022, those interested in purchasing tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are encouraged to register for the chance to be drawn for the first ticket phase. The Organising Committee are introducing a new ticketing system, with the aim of supporting the slogan “Games Wide Open,” and making the Games accessible to as many people as possible.

Between the 1 December and 31 January people are encouraged to register AT THIS LINK to be in with a chance to be chosen from a global lottery that will allow them to purchase personalised “Make Your Games” ticket packs for Paris 2024. This is a new system that is aimed at ensuring the purchasing experience is easier; the successful candidates, drawn randomly, will have a specific 48-hours purchase timeslot between 15 February and 15 March 2023 to view their ticket availability in real time and to compose their personalised packs and purchase the tickets.

The Olympic Games in Paris will be an extra special celebration for Team Ireland, as it will be the 100-year anniversary of the first participation of Ireland at the Olympic Games as a free state, a Games that was also hosted by Paris. With Paris being located so close to Ireland, it is anticipated that there will be a huge demand from the Irish public for tickets to the Games.

Speaking ahead of the opening of the first ticket phase, Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024, Gavin Noble, said,

“We are encouraging anyone with an interest in attending the Olympic Games as a spectator to register their interest over the coming two months. Paris 2024 will be a Games like no other, and with the dual centenary celebrations, it will be a really special experience for both participants and spectators. To avoid disappointment, we are recommending people to register their interest with the Paris 2024 Global Sales Platform, and also to keep an eye on Team Ireland activities HERE.”

Supporting the ambition of making these a Games that can be enjoyed by a greater number of people than ever before, the Paris Organising Committee have announced that nearly 10 million tickets will be available for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

The second phase of the ticket sales will be a lottery draw for single ticket sales, which will run between March and May 2023.