“Flogas Ignites Support for Team Ireland with

‘Energy Behind the Athletes’

Docuseries.”

Flogas is the official energy partner of Team Ireland for Paris 2024 Olympic Games Flogas launch a 4-part Docuseries with Ciara Mageean and Jordan Conroy Episodes will be released monthly starting on March 14th #energyforeveryone

Flogas, Ireland’s fastest growing energy provider, proudly unveils its multifaceted campaign, ‘Energy Behind the Athletes’, designed to amplify support for Team Ireland athletes while spotlighting the vital role of community support. This coincides with the launch of an engaging docuseries on March 14th, offering an intimate look into Team Ireland, the clubs and communities that inspire them, through the lives of renowned athletes Ciara Mageean and Jordan Conroy.

At the forefront of Flogas’ mission is a commitment to serving the energy needs of homes and businesses across the nation. With an array of offerings including LPG in bulk and cylinder form, Smart, Solar, Natural Gas, and standard electricity, Flogas stands as Ireland’s only energy supplier that can cater for all homes and businesses, delivering unparalleled solutions tailored to diverse needs.

Integral to the ‘Energy Behind the Athletes’ campaign is Flogas’ enduring support for grassroots sports and community initiatives, reflecting its commitment to fostering local talent and camaraderie. Through a captivating Docuseries with Irish Olympian David Gillick, viewers will be immersed in the inspiring journeys of Ciara Mageean and Jordan Conroy, delving into their upbringing and the communities that shaped them.

As the trusted energy partner to Team Ireland, Flogas with offices and terminals across the island, North and South is dedicated to providing unwavering support to athletes as they prepare to compete on the greatest sporting stage, the Olympics which take place in France this summer. The ‘Energy Behind the Athletes’ campaign serves as a rallying cry to communities nationwide, encouraging them to get behind their sporting heroes and show their support.

In addition to championing these athletes, Flogas remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability, offering renewable energy options such as solar and other eco-friendly solutions. Recent residential price reductions on Natural Gas and Electricity further underscore Flogas’ dedication to affordability, ensuring that customers can access quality energy services without compromise.

Managing Director of Flogas Ireland John Rooney, expressed enthusiasm for the ‘Energy Behind the Athletes’ campaign, stating, “In 2020, Team Ireland was represented by 116 athletes from 72 clubs and communities rights across the country. In 2024 that representation will increase and that’s what makes Team Ireland so unique, it represents us all. That’s why we were inspired to come on board with Team Ireland and through David, Ciara and Jordan, we’re looking to shine a light on the inspiring journeys of Team Ireland, their families and communities. It’s what we pride ourselves on in Flogas, working with and being part of communities all over Ireland.”

Irish sensation Ciara Mageean, “I owe so much to the incredible people who’ve supported me every step of the way, from my wider community in Portaferry, to my family and friends. Their unwavering belief and sacrifices have been the driving force behind my journey to the world stage in athletics. As a Flogas ambassador, I couldn’t be prouder to be part of the ‘Energy Behind the Athletes’ campaign. It’s not just about me; it’s about shining a light on the amazing people behind the scenes that make our dreams as athletes possible. Brands have a real opportunity to make a difference by joining athletes on a path to success, and recognising the role a community plays in our lives.”

Irish rugby 7’s star Jordan Conroy, “Returning to the Olympics is an honour and I couldn’t have made it here without the incredible support from my team, my family and my friends. As a Flogas ambassador, I’m genuinely thrilled to have their support behind me as part of the ‘Energy Behind the Athletes’ campaign. It’s heartening to see brands like Flogas stepping up to champion athletes like myself and shine a light on the extraordinary people who’ve been there since day one. The docuseries was a lot of fun. It’s a platform for people throughout my life to share their stories and the pivotal roles they’ve played in my journey. It’s humbling and inspiring to see their stories told.”

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024, Gavin Noble, “Every athlete training toward Paris shares similar goals and ambitions. Each of them proudly represents not only Team Ireland but also their community, family, and friends. They serve as inspirations to others. I have no doubt that both Ciara and Jordan will shine this summer, and it is fitting that their stories are told and amplified nationwide through the support of partners Flogas. In Paris, we also celebrate our Centenary, and there are few better Olympic ambassadors than David Gillick, whose energy can bring the Olympic spirit to life in the communities and groups he will visit.”