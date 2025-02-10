We’re excited to introduce the Flogas Performance Programme 2025, a new support for Irish athletes and coaches as they prepare for competition on the global stage. With €75,000 available in funding—thanks to the Flogas Dual Fuel tariff—this programme aims to make a real difference for those striving for excellence.
If you’re an athlete, coach, or part of a National Federation, this is your chance to secure financial support and take your performance to the next level.
Why does 2025 matter?
The year 2025 is crucial. Strong performances this year will lay the foundation for success at both the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.
We know that targeted support can be a game-changer, helping you access the training, coaching, and resources you need to push boundaries and prepare for the challenges ahead.
What can the funding be used for?
We want to help you where it counts most. The Flogas Performance Programme offers funding in key areas like:
Training and Competition Support
(Extended training camps or extra competition opportunities.)
Performance Coaching Support
(Additional coaching hours, travel to international events, or further qualifications.)
Sports Science Provision
(Physiotherapy, nutrition, strength and conditioning, psychology, and testing equipment.)
Maximum Awards:
Individual athletes or coaches: €5,000
National programmes (benefiting multiple athletes): €10,000
How do I apply?
Applications are open now! Here’s how you can apply:
1️⃣ Submit your application through our online form.
2️⃣ Make sure it includes a detailed summary of your project’s performance focus, planned outcomes, and expenditure.
3️⃣ Get your National Federation’s approval with an authorised signature.
Deadline: February 20, 2025
Decisions announced: On or after February 26, 2025
What’s the goal of this programme?
It’s simple—to invest in you. We want to give Irish athletes and coaches the resources to build on their achievements and aim higher. Gavin Noble, Team Ireland Performance Director and LA28 Chef de Mission, summed it up:
“This programme is about targeted support for training, coaching, and sports science. It’s about enhancing what you’re already doing and helping you succeed at the world’s biggest stage.”
At Flogas, John Rooney, Managing Director, shares that passion:
“We’re proud to continue supporting Team Ireland. This initiative is about enabling athletes and coaches to push boundaries and prepare for future success.”
Ready to take the next step?
Submissions can be made in one of two ways:
1. Through the online form.
2. Or by downloading, completing and emailing the PDF Form to [email protected]
The deadline for submissions is February 20th, 2025. Decisions on funding will be communicated on or after February 26th, 2025.
The OFI will work closely with National Federations, Sport Ireland, and other stakeholders to ensure that the Flogas Performance Programme aligns with and complements other funding supports. Recipients of the funding will be required to demonstrate clear performance goals and measurable outcomes.