We’re excited to introduce the Flogas Performance Programme 2025, a new support for Irish athletes and coaches as they prepare for competition on the global stage. With €75,000 available in funding—thanks to the Flogas Dual Fuel tariff—this programme aims to make a real difference for those striving for excellence.

If you’re an athlete, coach, or part of a National Federation, this is your chance to secure financial support and take your performance to the next level.

Why does 2025 matter?

The year 2025 is crucial. Strong performances this year will lay the foundation for success at both the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

We know that targeted support can be a game-changer, helping you access the training, coaching, and resources you need to push boundaries and prepare for the challenges ahead.

What can the funding be used for?

We want to help you where it counts most. The Flogas Performance Programme offers funding in key areas like:

Training and Competition Support

(Extended training camps or extra competition opportunities.)

Performance Coaching Support

(Additional coaching hours, travel to international events, or further qualifications.)

Sports Science Provision

(Physiotherapy, nutrition, strength and conditioning, psychology, and testing equipment.)

Maximum Awards:

Individual athletes or coaches: €5,000

National programmes (benefiting multiple athletes): €10,000

How do I apply?

Applications are open now! Here’s how you can apply:

1️⃣ Submit your application through our online form.

2️⃣ Make sure it includes a detailed summary of your project’s performance focus, planned outcomes, and expenditure.

3️⃣ Get your National Federation’s approval with an authorised signature.

Deadline: February 20, 2025

Decisions announced: On or after February 26, 2025