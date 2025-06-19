Flogas Powers the Road to LA 2028 with Renewed Olympic Partnership

Flogas Performance Programme delivers support to over 40 Team Ireland athletes for 2025!

Flogas, the experts in gas, electricity and renewable energy solutions has reaffirmed its commitment to Irish sport by renewing its partnership with the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) through to the LA 2028 Olympic Games. As the Official Energy Partner of Team Ireland, Flogas will continue to energise Irish athletes at every stage of their journey to Olympic success.

At the heart of this renewed partnership lies the Flogas Performance Programme,

a new initiative supporting athlete preparation, development and wellbeing. As part of this, over 40 Team Ireland athletes are set to benefit from a €135,000 funding boost in 2025, thanks to two dedicated funding streams, the Athlete Support Initiative and the Flogas Performance Programme.

This significant investment partly generated through the successful Flogas Dual Fuel Olympic tariff and directed into the Make a Difference Fund is designed to equip athletes and coaches with the tools needed to achieve marginal gains across three key performance areas, coach support, sports science, and enhanced training and competition opportunities. A total of €79,000 has already been allocated across seven Olympic sports, enabling projects ranging from ski testing and wind analysis to altitude training and tailored nutrition.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership as the Official Energy Partner of Team Ireland,” said John Rooney, Managing Director of Flogas Ireland. “Flogas is proud to be the energy behind Team Ireland, helping athletes thrive through real support from high-performance projects to life beyond sport. Our customers are a part of this journey too, through our Dual Fuel plans that directly contribute to the Make a Difference Fund.”

Beyond performance, Flogas is also helping athletes prepare for life after competition. In collaboration with the Sport Ireland Institute Life Skills team, 19 athletes will receive educational grants, 11 will take part in tailored life coaching and mentorship, and a further 11 will benefit from public speaking training led by Olympian, Chris Cook.

Peter Sherrard, CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland said, “Flogas has been an exceptional partner of Team Ireland, and their continued support is a testament to their belief in our athletes and our values. The Flogas Performance Programme has made an extraordinary impact in a short time. Renewing this partnership through to LA 2028 allows us to deliver even greater support to our athletes where it matters most.”

As preparations for LA 2028 are underway, Flogas is proud to be the energy behind Team Ireland fuelling the future of Irish Olympic sport, one athlete at a time.