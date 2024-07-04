FULL AQUATICS TEAM OFFICIALLY SELECTED FOR TEAM IRELAND AT PARIS 2024

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has officially selected the full aquatics team who will compete at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer. Twelve swimmers have been named, including three relay teams. Over the weekend it was good news also for diver Ciara McGing who confirmed her allocation spot in the Women’s 10m Platform. She will now join previously selected Jake Passmore on the diving team.

The swimming will be held in Paris La Défense Arena from the 27 July to 4 August. The venue regularly hosts performances from leading international artists, and during the Olympic Games it will play host to some of the most anticipated competitions on the Olympic programme, enjoyed by spectators lining out the 13km of stands.

Diving takes place in the newly built Aquatics Centre, and McGing’s competition runs from the 5 – 6 August.

Team Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen is one of Ireland’s most exciting swimmer, and is heading to the Games as a reigning World Champion in the Men’s 800m Freestyle and the 1500m Freestyle. Speaking ahead of the Games, Wiffen said,

“I’m just finished a great block of training now, and am looking forward to the final taper before travelling out with the team. It’s especially exciting to be going to Paris with such a big team – all the work has been done and we are ready to get out there and perform to our best.”

Olympic Federation of Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024, Gavin Noble said,

“To have twelve swimmers and two divers qualified for the Games is a great feat for Swim Ireland. I’m delighted for the athletes and the team behind them. I’m especially excited for the athletes who will be experiencing the Olympic Games for the first time, the experience in Paris La Defense Arena will be spectacular. We wish the team well and are looking forward to supporting them.”

Jon Rudd, Performance Director with Swim Ireland, and Team Leader for the aquatics section of Team Ireland, said,

“The largest team and the most competitive team ever, says it all. These athletes have been progressing, gaining confidence and delivering in key moments ever since we said farewell to Tokyo. We have numerous athletes here that sit amongst the very best in their events on a worldwide basis and there isn’t a swimming or a diving day that anyone can afford to miss.

“Our individual event athletes are all high performers in the truest sense and our three relays are at full strength. It’s a real pleasure to be able to name twelve swimmers to this team and to also add Ciara to the diving team alongside Jake.

“There’s talent, ambition and dedication across all of those that will be on the plane with us and we have an excellent team of staff to support them through the Holding Camp which starts on the 16th July, through to the competition days themselves. We know that the island of Ireland will all be behind us – and that spurs us on even more”.

This brings to ninety-two the official number of athletes who have so far been selected to represent Team Ireland at Paris 2024, a Games that will see us celebrate our centenary competing as a nation at the Olympic Games. The team announcements for each sport will follow over the coming weeks, with the final team announcement scheduled for the second week of July. The Olympic Games in Paris will run from the 24th July to the 11th August 2024, with the Opening Ceremony taking place on the 26th July.

TEAM IRELAND AQUATICS TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT:

Swimming

Victoria Catterson (National Centre, Dublin), Female 400m, Freestyle Relay, 400m Medley Relay (*)

Grace Davison (Ards SC), Female 400m Freestyle Relay, 400m Medley Relay (*)

Tom Fannon (National Centre, Dublin), Male 50m Freestyle

Conor Ferguson (Loughborough University), Male 400m Medley Relay

Darragh Greene (National Centre, Dublin), Male 400m Medley Relay

Danielle Hill (Larne SC), Female 100m Backstroke, 50m Freestyle, 400m Freestyle Relay, 400m Medley Relay

Max McCusker (Millfield School, England), Male 400m Medley Relay

Mona McSharry (University of Tennessee), Female 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke, 400m Medley Relay

Erin Riordan (National Centre, Dublin), Female 400m Freestyle Relay, 400m Medley Relay (*)

Shane Ryan (National Centre, Dublin), Male 400m Medley Relay

Ellen Walshe (Templeogue SC), Female 100m Butterfly, 200m IM, 400m IM & 400m Medley Relay

Daniel Wiffen (Loughborough University), Male 800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle & Open Water 10km

(*) – TBC following Female 400m Freestyle Relay

Diving

Ciara McGing (Ohio State University) Female 10m Platform

Jake Passmore (City of Leeds) Male 3m Springboard.

Support Staff

Pool Swimming

Team Leader – Jon Rudd

Coach – Steven Beckerleg

Coach – John Szaranek

Team Manager – Fiona Burke

Physical Preparation & SSM Lead – Paul Talty

Performance Analysis – Kevin McGuigan

Physiotherapist – Robbie Smyth

Marathon Swimming

Team Leader – Jon Rudd

Coach – Jonathan Preston

Physiotherapist – Robbie Smyth

Diving

Team Leader – Damian Ball

Coach – Marc Holdsworth

Physiotherapist – Sport Ireland Institute