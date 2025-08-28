Getting better with age – Mark English on his record breaking season

First came 1:44.34 in Bydgoszcz, Poland in only his second run of the season and, next time out, he finally broke 1:44 with a memorable victory at the prestigious FBK Games in Hengelo in 1:43.92.

Ten days later he almost equalled it in Paris (1:43.98) and then he induced further gasps by dropping a 1:43.37 in Budapest on August 12 – knocking over half a second off his sub-1:44 breakthrough – with another zippy finish.

The Finn Valley AC star has always had brilliant race smarts but how has he shaved more than a second off his Irish record this Summer at an age when most of his peers are slowing down?