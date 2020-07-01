Gymnastics: Team Announcement - European Championships

Gymnastics Ireland is pleased to announce our team for the 2021 European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics which will take place in Basel, Switzerland from 21st to 25th April...

GYMNASTS

Rhys McClenaghan (Men's)

Adam Steele (Men's)

Emma Slevin (Women's)

Meg Ryan (Women's)

COACHES

Luke Carson (Men's)

Will Banthorpe (Men's)

Sally Batley (Women's)

Emma Hamill (Women's)

JUDGES

Colm Murray (Men's)

Mary Murray (Women's)

PHYSIO

Julianne Ryan

HEAD OF DELEGATION

Sally Johnson

As part of the new European Gymnastics 'free-to-air' deal with Eurovision Sport the event will be given extensive coverage by RTE with qualifications available to watch via RTE player and finals via RTE2 in addition to player (full schedule soon to be announced).

Commenting on the team announcement GI CEO Ciaran Gallagher said:

'After what has been a very difficult year it is great to see Irish gymnasts preparing to depart for international competition once again. The 2021 Europeans will be a championships operated under tight Covid19 protocols developed through working together with our partners in European Gymnastics & Sport Ireland in the interests of protecting our team members as best possible. As the final Tokyo 2021 qualifier and a crucial Olympic Games preparation event gymnastics fans will be guaranteed a top-level sports entertainment experience. We wish all our team members the best of luck in their final preparations as they prepare to depart for Switzerland!'

For information on the competition participants, times, etc., visit the official website European Gymnastics website here...