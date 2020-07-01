Hockey Ireland Announces Women’s Panel for 2021.

Irish Women’s Head Coach, Sean Dancer, has announced a reduced panel of 23 players for 2021. The team has been training both regionally and nationally throughout the past number of months, playing a series of inter-squad matches in order to remain in top shape despite restrictions preventing them taking on other international squads.
The panel sees a mix of internationally experienced players, with several World Cup medallists included, while also incorporating some young and upcoming talent with the inclusion of two uncapped players. The panel is as follows:
PLAYER Region Position CAPS
BARR, Beth Ulster Defender 30
CAREY, Michelle Leinster Midfielder Uncapped
CARROLL, Naomi Munster Striker 111
COLVIN, Elizabeth Ulster Midfielder 196
DALY, Nicola Leinster Midfielder 189
DUKE, Deirdre Leinster Midfielder 141
EVANS, Nicola Leinster Striker 198
FRAZER, Megan Ulster Defender 136
HAWKSHAW, Sarah Leinster Midfielder 33
MALSEED, Zara Ulster Striker Uncapped
MATTHEWS, Hannah Leinster Defender 147
McCAY, Shirley Ulster Defender 306
McFERRAN, Ayeisha Ulster Goal Keeper 100
McLOUGHLIN, Hannah Leinster Defender 14
MULLAN, Kathryn (C) Ulster Midfielder 193
MURPHY, Elizabeth Leinster Goal Keeper 13
O’FLANAGAN, Anna Leinster Striker 207
O’FLANAGAN, Grace Leinster Goal Keeper 36
TICE, Elena Leinster Defender 109
TORRANS, Sarah Leinster Striker 26
UPTON, Roisin Munster Defender 76
WATKINS, Chloe Leinster Midfielder 226
WILSON, Zoe Ulster Defender 103
Speaking on the selection, Head Coach Sean Dancer said “This has been a tough process, reducing the number of athletes on the panel. We’ve seen some new talent come in and make an impression, which is a great sign for the longer term vision of the sport here in Ireland.
I’m confident we have a really good mix of experience and talent in this panel. They’ve all been working incredibly hard and it’s been quite challenging over the past number of months with restrictions.
I’m looking forward to the next few months and excited that we’re getting closer to Tokyo 2021.”
Irish Women’s Captain Katie Mullan said “2020 has been a challenging year for everyone but over the past couple of months we have trained incredibly hard. With a very competitive cohort we have made some great progress, despite all the challenges COVID has presented. All our training has been in a safe environment which is credit to our staff and the players for adhering to all rules put in place. We are very excited for 2021 with 2 major international competitions on the calendar, Europeans and the Olympic Games. However, first and foremost we just cannot wait to play some international test matches again in the New Year.”
Schedule for Tokyo:
July 24th: Ireland v South Africa
July 26th: Netherlands v Ireland
July 28th: Germany v Ireland
July 30th: Ireland v India
July 31st: Ireland v GB
Aug 2nd: Quarterfinal
Aug 4th: Semi-final
Aug 6th: Final