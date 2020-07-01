Hockey Ireland Announces Women’s Panel for 2021.

Irish Women’s Head Coach, Sean Dancer, has announced a reduced panel of 23 players for 2021. The team has been training both regionally and nationally throughout the past number of months, playing a series of inter-squad matches in order to remain in top shape despite restrictions preventing them taking on other international squads.

The panel sees a mix of internationally experienced players, with several World Cup medallists included, while also incorporating some young and upcoming talent with the inclusion of two uncapped players. The panel is as follows:

PLAYER                                 Region                  Position               CAPS

BARR, Beth                         Ulster                    Defender             30

CAREY, Michelle                Leinster                Midfielder           Uncapped

CARROLL, Naomi              Munster               Striker                   111

COLVIN, Elizabeth            Ulster                    Midfielder           196

DALY, Nicola                       Leinster                Midfielder           189

DUKE, Deirdre                   Leinster                Midfielder           141

EVANS, Nicola                    Leinster                Striker                   198

FRAZER, Megan                 Ulster                    Defender             136

HAWKSHAW, Sarah         Leinster                Midfielder           33

MALSEED, Zara                  Ulster                    Striker                   Uncapped

MATTHEWS, Hannah      Leinster                Defender             147

McCAY, Shirley                  Ulster                    Defender            306

McFERRAN, Ayeisha        Ulster                    Goal Keeper       100

McLOUGHLIN, Hannah   Leinster                Defender             14

MULLAN, Kathryn (C)     Ulster                    Midfielder           193

MURPHY, Elizabeth         Leinster                Goal Keeper       13

O’FLANAGAN, Anna        Leinster                Striker                   207

O’FLANAGAN, Grace      Leinster                Goal Keeper       36

TICE, Elena                          Leinster                Defender             109

TORRANS, Sarah               Leinster                Striker                   26

UPTON, Roisin                   Munster               Defender             76

WATKINS, Chloe               Leinster                Midfielder           226

WILSON, Zoe                      Ulster                    Defender             103

Speaking on the selection, Head Coach Sean Dancer said “This has been a tough process, reducing the number of athletes on the panel. We’ve seen some new talent come in and make an impression, which is a great sign for the longer term vision of the sport here in Ireland.

I’m confident we have a really good mix of experience and talent in this panel. They’ve all been working incredibly hard and it’s been quite challenging over the past number of months with restrictions.

I’m looking forward to the next few months and excited that we’re getting closer to Tokyo 2021.”

Irish Women’s Captain Katie Mullan said “2020 has been a challenging year for everyone but over the past couple of months we have trained incredibly hard. With a very competitive cohort we have made some great progress, despite all the challenges COVID has presented. All our training has been in a safe environment which is credit to our staff and the players for adhering to all rules put in place. We are very excited for 2021 with 2 major international competitions on the calendar, Europeans and the Olympic Games. However, first and foremost we just cannot wait to play some international test matches again in the New Year.”

Schedule for Tokyo:

July 24th: Ireland v South Africa

July 26th: Netherlands v Ireland

July 28th: Germany v Ireland

July 30th: Ireland v India

July 31st: Ireland v GB

Aug 2nd: Quarterfinal

Aug 4th: Semi-final

Aug 6th: Final

