HOMECOMING PLANS FOR TEAM IRELAND CONFIRMED

Homecoming celebrations for Team Ireland as they return home from the Paris Olympic Games have been confirmed. This is the first time the Irish Olympic Team have received a civic reception on its return home and the event has been planned in conjunction with Dublin City Council. We look forward to this momentous occasion that will honour the athletes and their achievements with a public reception this Monday lunchtime; 12th August.

The event will take place on O’Connell St in front of the GPO, beginning at 12.30pm. This event is fully free to the public and everyone is welcome to attend. Tickets are not required to attend, so come along to O’Connell Street on Monday with family and friends and help give our wonderful team the homecoming they deserve.

There will be entertainment provided on the afternoon by Block Rockin’ Beats DJ Dec Pierce to get the crowd going before the Irish team takes to the stage.

Team Ireland have won seven medals so far at Paris 2024; four gold across four different sports, and three bronze. This is Ireland’s most successful ever Olympic team, and it being the 100 year anniversary of Ireland’s first participation in the Olympics makes it even more special.

“We’ve all enjoyed watching the Irish Athletes do us proud in Paris,” said the Lord Mayor of Dublin James Geoghegan. “Now is our chance to tell them in person just how proud we are of them. I have no doubt their efforts will have inspired lots of girls and boys all over the city and country to try and be like them some day. So come along to O’Connell St on Monday and let’s give the Irish Team a welcome home to remember!”

Team Ireland Chef de Mission Gavin Noble said: “Over the past few weeks our athletes have performed outstandingly, and have inspired the nation with their endeavours at the Olympic Games in Paris. We are really proud of each and every one of them, and we would like to thank Dublin City Council for hosting such a special event to honour them.”

www.transportforireland.ie . Dublin City Council is asking people to use public transport when travelling to and from the event, which is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event. The latest information on public transport may be found at

Members of the public are asked to enter O’Connell St. from the O’Connell Bridge end.

Those attending are asked to follow the event signage and stewards’ instructions.

To celebrate Team Ireland’s achievements, the Samuel Beckett Bridge will feature a special message on the evenings of Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th August.

Attendees with Additional needs

[email protected] Access is available to attendees with mobility issues. There is an accessibility viewing platform close to the stage to support viewing. For further details please contact

Media Access

[email protected] before 4pm on Friday 9th August. Any media wishing to access this event should email Carr Communications

There will be a designated media area in front of the stage. No media breakouts/interviews with athletes/staff are envisaged.