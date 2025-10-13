IN THE NEWS – 13TH OF OCTOBER

It’s been another action-packed week for Team Ireland athletes across the globe, with standout performances in the pool, on the water, and on the ice — as well as exciting developments looking ahead to the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

Swimming Success

Ellen Walsh delivered a stellar performance at the World Cup, winning silver and bronze medals and continuing her rise on the international stage. Meanwhile, Mona McSharry broke the Irish 200m Breaststroke Record, adding yet another milestone to her impressive career.

Equestrian Excellence

In major Olympic news, Alan Wade has been appointed as the Jumping Course Designer for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Ireland has a long and proud tradition in equestrian sport, and this announcement highlights the nation’s continued influence on the world stage.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Emer O’Neill represented Team Ireland’s Dare to Believe programme at the PEAI Conference, presenting on the PEXpoinitiative which celebrates creativity and innovation in physical education and sport among students nationwide.

Road to Milano-Cortina 2026

Short Track Speed Skaters Sean McAnuff and Liam O’Brien began their qualification journey for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, as the new season gets underway with key races across Europe.

49er Sailing World Championships

On the water, Sean Waddilove and Robert Dickson are competing at the 49er World Championships, continuing their strong campaign as one of Ireland’s leading sailing duos.

Another great week of progress and pride for Team Ireland athletes — representing our nation with excellence, on every stage.