In The News – 28th July

Historic Firsts and Podium Finishes Across Surfing, Athletics, Cycling & Hockey

Golden Waves: McDaid Makes Irish Surfing History

It was a moment for the ages in Santa Cruz as Gearóid McDaid became the first Irish surfer to win gold at the European Surfing Championships.

Riding clean and confident in challenging conditions, McDaid dominated the men’s shortboard final, securing a commanding win that marks Ireland’s breakthrough moment on the continental stage.

“It’s an absolute dream come true,” said McDaid. “To have my parents there and to represent Ireland at this level – I couldn’t be prouder.”

Ireland’s success didn’t stop there. Ruby Knox claimed bronze in the women’s longboard, while Tom Breene finished fourth in the men’s longboard – enough to earn Ireland its first-ever team podium finish at the European Championships.



Track & Field Triumphs at the World University Games

Kate O’Connor Smashes National Record for Gold

Kate O’Connor delivered a sensational all-round display in the heptathlon, claiming gold with a new Irish record of 6,487 points, eclipsing her own national best by almost 200 points.

“Now I’ve finally got a gold… I’m in the shape of my life,” said O’Connor, who recorded PBs in the 200m, 800m, and javelin.

Her victory is just Ireland’s fifth-ever athletics gold at these Games – joining legends like Sonia O’Sullivan and Thomas Barr – and cements O’Connor’s place among the world’s top heptathletes.

Nicola Tuthill Adds to Ireland’s Medal Haul

Hot on O’Connor’s heels, Nicola Tuthill brought home silver in the women’s hammer throw, rebounding from early struggles to land a strong 69.98m in the final rounds.

“It’s my first medal on the world stage — and it’s a special one,” said Tuthill, who also won silver at the U23 Europeans earlier this month.

The two-medal haul continues a stellar season for Ireland’s young field athletes – and underlines a rising generation of talent with eyes firmly on LA 2028.

Road Cycling

Breakthrough Performances in the Tour de France

Ben Healy lit up the Tour de France with a daring stage win and multiple attacking rides that earned him the Super Combativity Award.

He claimed a solo victory on Stage 6 and wore the yellow jersey, becoming the first Irishman since Stephen Roche to do so.

“This one is for the breakaway artists,” Healy said, as he joined Dan Martin as the only other Irish recipient of the prestigious award.

History at the Tour de France Femmes

For the first time ever, three Irish women lined up in the Tour de France Femmes: Lara Gillespie, Mia Griffin, and Fiona Mangan.

Racing for UAE Team ADQ, Gillespie returned from injury to make her debut and described the experience as “a whirlwind” and “something I’ll never forget.”



Their presence alone marked a huge step forward for Irish women’s cycling on the global stage.

The Tour de France Femmes 2025 is set at nine stages, unfolding over nine consecutive days from July 26 to August 3, covering approximately 1,165 km in total.

Here’s a breakdown of the stage types:

2 flat stages

3 hilly stages

2 medium mountain stages

2 high mountain stages , including the queen stage to Col de la Madeleine and the final summit at Col de JouxPlane

This marks the first year the race is running with nine stages, making it the most demanding edition yet in the modern era, with routes spanning Brittany, the Massif Central, and finishing in the Alps

Hockey

Hockey Squad Announcements for European Championships

Hockey Ireland have unveiled the 18-player senior squads for both men and women:

The women’s squad, under coach Gareth Grundie, will contest the top-tier EuroHockey Championship in Mönchengladbach, Germany (August 9–17). Captain Sarah Hawkshaw leads a midfield featuring Olympians Roisín Upton, Hannah McLoughlin and Sarah McAuley.

The men’s team, selected by coach Mark Tumilty, heads to the 2025 EuroHockey Championship II in Lousada, Portugal (July 27–August 2). The squad blends proven Olympians – Kyle Marshall (captain), Jaime Carr (goalkeeper), Shane O’Donoghue, Matthew Nelson, Johnny McKee, Lee Cole – with emerging talent to defend Ireland’s 2023 title and vie for promotion

Men’s EuroHockey Championship II – July 27: Czechia 3–5 Ireland

Ireland launched their Pool A campaign with a thrilling comeback victory over Czechia in Lousada on Sunday, July 27.

After trailing 3–1 at halftime, Ireland blew Czechia away in the third quarter, with goals from Johnny McKee (×2), Lee Cole, Sean Murray, and Matthew Nelson.

Coach Mark Tumilty summed it up:

“The positive was quarter 3 where we played better hockey, were more aggressive in the press, and scored some good goals”

Ireland now face Italy on July 29 in their second pool match, live on TG4 Player and EuroHockey TV